David Bowie’s sad ‘Sue’ music video creeps through alleyways, dies in your arms

Only a few days out from the release of his new “definitive collection” box set, David Bowie takes you out to an alley and laments your death.

The Thin White Duke has released the new music video for “Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime)” that's black and white and film noir all over. Serving more as a lyric video than a narrative, the clip is directed by Tom Hingston (who leads a British creative agency) and photographer Jimmy King.

It subtly lets you focus on the small story Bowie's telling of Sue, and the humming contributions of the Maria Schneider Orchestra and Grammy Award-nominated saxophone honcho Donnie McCaslin.

“Sue” and Bowie's recently released (and dizzyingly titled) demo “Tis a Pity She Was a Whore” were released in promoting “Nothing Has Changed,” a new retrospective box set from Bowie and Columbia/Legacy. It comes in a variety of formats — the tracklists for all are below; it gathers music from Bowie from 1964 to 2014.

“… A Whore” is a b-side to the digital bundle with “Sue” and was on the limited edition 10″ single release.