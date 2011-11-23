DC superhero Booster Gold may be flying to SyFy with ‘Green Lantern’ producer

#Booster Gold
11.23.11 7 years ago

Greg Berlanti, who wrote the screenplay for the critically reviled wannabe-blockbuster “Green Lantern” last summer is setting his sights on another colorful DC superhero: Flashy, image-obsessed future hero Booster Gold.

SyFy has ordered a pilot script penned by Andrew Kreisberg (“Fringe”). TV vet Berlanti will act as producer.

Hailing from the 25th century, Gold isn’t one of DC Comics’ more recognizable figures, but his penchant for putting his public image over fighting crime puts him in a different, and potentially funnier, category than Batman, Superman or even Green Lantern. Gold is paired with a small, flying sycophantic robot named “Skeets,” who provides the hero with necessary information. Gold is also often teamed with Blue Beetle.

This wouldn’t be the first time Gold would fly to TV. The final season of “Smallville” featured a storyline with Eric Martsolf as Gold, and the character was a regular  member of Cartoon Network’s short-lived “Justice League Unlimited,” and a featured character on “Batman: The Brave and the Bold.”

Who would you like to see play Booster Gold (on a SyFy budget)?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Booster Gold
TAGSAndrew KreisbergBooster GoldGREEN LANTERNGreg BerlantiSkeetsSyfy

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP