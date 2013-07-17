DC teases upcoming ‘Forever Evil’ event with new images

(CBR) With “Forever Evil” coming up in September, DC Comics has begun to release images that tease what to expect from the Villain-centric event. With three different taglines, the images released so far today for “Green Lantern” and “Teen Titans” have a new Green Lantern ensconced in shadow, as well as red-booted and black-booted feet walking away from a decaying “Teen Titans” logo; while a “Nightwing” teaser image features the hero’s insignia in blood. Considering the villainous nature of “Forever Evil,” it’s not unreasonable to assume the new Green Lantern has some kind of evil tie — and one can only imagine what’s going to happen in “Nightwing” given that bloody insignia — but what’s going on with “Teen Titans?” It’s likely more information will come to light in the months leading up to September.

