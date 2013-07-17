DC teases upcoming ‘Forever Evil’ event with new images

#DC Comics
and 07.17.13 5 years ago

(CBR) With “Forever Evil” coming up in September, DC Comics has begun to release images that tease what to expect from the Villain-centric event. With three different taglines, the images released so far today for “Green Lantern” and “Teen Titans” have a new Green Lantern ensconced in shadow, as well as red-booted and black-booted feet walking away from a decaying “Teen Titans” logo; while a “Nightwing” teaser image features the hero’s insignia in blood. Considering the villainous nature of “Forever Evil,” it’s not unreasonable to assume the new Green Lantern has some kind of evil tie — and one can only imagine what’s going to happen in “Nightwing” given that bloody insignia — but what’s going on with “Teen Titans?” It’s likely more information will come to light in the months leading up to September.

Click below to see “Green Lantern” (L), Ethan Van Sciver’s image for “Teen Titans” and the teaser for “Nightwing.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSethan van sciverforever evilGREEN LANTERNNightwingteen titansvillain's month

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP