De La Soul premieres trippy music video for ‘Get Away (Feat. The Spirit of The Wu)’

De La Soul have now added visuals to their comeback single “Get Away (Feat. The Spirit of the Wu),” as the three originators can be found deeply embedded in a Rubik’s Cube.

“The feel is definitely gritty, hard and sounds like a Wu record, so out of inspirational respect, we included featuring ‘The Spirit of the Wu’ in the song title,” Posdnuos told Rolling Stone of the track “Get Away.”

Check out the cool clip below: the song is the first to arrive from “You’re Welcome,” their new album due this fall. As previously reported, De La Soul’s “You’re Welcome” will be the hip-hop crew’s first album featuring all its members since 2004.

Their last album was 2004’s “The Grind Date,” though Dave and Posdnuos also combined forces for last year’s “First Serve.”