De La Soul premieres trippy music video for ‘Get Away (Feat. The Spirit of The Wu)’

05.29.13 5 years ago

De La Soul have now added visuals to their comeback single “Get Away (Feat. The Spirit of the Wu),” as the three originators can be found deeply embedded in a Rubik’s Cube.

“The feel is definitely gritty, hard and sounds like a Wu record, so out of inspirational respect, we included featuring ‘The Spirit of the Wu’ in the song title,” Posdnuos told Rolling Stone of the track “Get Away.”

Check out the cool clip below: the song is the first to arrive from “You’re Welcome,” their new album due this fall. As previously reported, De La Soul’s “You’re Welcome” will be the hip-hop crew’s first album featuring all its members since 2004.

Their last album was 2004’s “The Grind Date,” though Dave and Posdnuos also combined forces for last year’s “First Serve.”

Around The Web

TAGSDE LA SOULget awayWuTang Clanyou're welcome

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP