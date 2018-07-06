Getty Image

Russell Crowe is sort of Schrodinger’s Prankster: His lack of a sense of humor has gotten him into trouble in the past, but he’s also the guy who responded to John Oliver’s epic prank with Crowe’s used jockstrap with an even more epic prank involving cuddly koalas and chlamydia. We assure you nothing in that sentence is a typo. That said, though, Deadpool’s creator Rob Liefeld accidentally got the wrong side of Crowe in a joking Twitter exchange.

As related to Digital Spy, Liefeld notes that he tweeted a joke at Crowe and fell afoul of Hollywood protocol:

One night before I went to bed, I didn’t know Russell Crowe was on Twitter, and I stupidly tweeted to Russell Crowe – not ever thinking he’d answer me – and I go, ‘Hey Russell, you should read for Cable!’ That didn’t turn out very well, I got yelled at a lot, because I woke up – because he’s in Australia – to Russell Crowe saying, ‘Read for it?!’, and my manager said, ‘Yeah… Russell Crowe doesn’t read for parts, Rob. You kind of insulted him.’ I’m like, ‘I’m sorry! They just haven’t picked Cable yet so I’m just putting it out there.’ And then my phone rings, so some Fox people may or may not have yelled at me for an hour.

Liefeld, it should be noted, doesn’t have any key production duties on the Deadpool movies, aside from being repeatedly made fun of. So, yeah, he got into quite a bit of trouble for nothing. On the other hand, this isn’t the first time Crowe’s taken Twitter far too seriously, so maybe all involved should remember that the first rule of Twitter is don’t tweet.

(via Digital Spy)