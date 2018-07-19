‘Deadpool 2’ Takes Marketing Gimmicks To The Toilets At San Diego Comic-Con

#Deadpool
News Editor
07.19.18

FOX

Most of the revelry at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, of course, revolves around soon-to-be-released or still-in-production projects. However, there’s one hooligan out there who wants everyone to remember his most recent project, and that would be Wade Wilson, who’s there to remind everyone about Deadpool 2, which is certainly maintaining a presence at the annual gathering. While other studios prepare to storm Hall H, FOX’s Deadpool’s shenanigans are riding high while folks wait for an uncut version of the sequel to screen. And naturally, this is what’s going down in toilet stalls of surrounding hotels…

Folks discovered toilet seat covers that “teased” users with messages reading, “This is all FOX could afford!”

Once removed, the covers revealed the famous antihero’s head with another scrawling: “DEADPOOL 2 dropping soon on Blu-ray and digital.” Deadpool 2: The Super Duper Cut officially hits DVD and Blu-ray formats on August 7. Until then, eBay is apparently flooding with these toilet seat covers (used or unused? no one knows) for $40 a pop. FOX had a hunch that SDCC attendees would post these photos on social media, and it happened.

On Comic-Con grounds, one will also be able to witness Deadpool singing Dolly Parton tunes while flanked with animatronic Chuck E. Cheese characters. It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Deadpool
TAGSComic-Con 2018Deadpooldeadpool 2SDCCSDCC 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP