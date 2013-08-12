

Dean Norris describes shooting the “Breaking Bad” premiere’s final scene

“The last scene was really interesting,” says Dean Norris of that final scene. The first take of the script was written to be violent and hard, he says. “Bryan and I thought it turned out okay,” he adds, “but we weren’t entirely satisfied. It was weird that this happened, because usually on Breaking Bad scripts you show up and it’s written in such a way that you kind of flow right into it. But we felt uncomfortable; it seemed like too much.” PLUS: Vince Gilligan explains the season premiere, what a powerful ending, why “Breaking Bad” had no choice with that ending, Is “Hero Hank” a red herring?, “Breaking Bad” smashes straight through audience anticipation, “Breaking Bad’s” theme played with meth lab equipment, how was “Talking Bad”?, the case against “Breaking Bad,” why Skyler White is the best “Bad” character, who is Kevin Cordasco?, Badger’s “Star Trek” story gets animated, and Bryan Cranston on directing the season premiere.

Jimmy Fallon reveals an exact replica of his “Late Night” set, across the hall

Fallon is moving into the replica studio — which once housed Letterman and Conan’s “Late Night” shows — so that his current studio can undergo a “Tonight Show” renovation.



Lea Michele pays a touching Teen Choice Awards tribute to Cory Monteith

Watch her get emotional at last night’s ceremony.



This is John Oliver’s final week guest-hosting “The Daily Show”

Jon Stewart returns on Sept. 4. PLUS: Oliver turns up in the wrong studio for Jimmy Fallon.



Jimmy Fallon transforms into Walter White

“Late Night” will unveil its “Breaking Bad” parody in September.



Amy Poehler & Aubrey Plaza pretend to make out

Check out their demonstration for the paparazzi.



“The Following” adds Connie Nielsen

The “SVU” vet will play a love interest for Kevin Bacon.