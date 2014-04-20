Dear Channing Tatum: 5 ‘Gambit’ comic book stories we’d like to see in the film

(CBR) Look out Taylor Kitsch, because Channing Tatum”s gunning for your job! The “Magic Mike” and “21 Jump Street” star has been very vocal in the past about his desire to bring the X-Man called Gambit back to the big screen, and now he”s even met with producer Lauren Shuler Donner about making it happen.

“I met with Lauren Shuler Donner, and I would love it,” Tatum revealed backstage at the MTV Movie Awards. “Gambit is really the only X-Man I”ve ever loved. I mean, I”ve loved them all, they”re all great, but I guess just being from down South – my dad”s from Louisiana, I”m from Mississippi, Alabama, Florida – I don”t know, I just related to him. He”s just kind of suave … He”s not even, like, a hero. He”s kind of walking the line of gray… He loves women and drinking and smoking and stuff, so he”s just a cool guy who happens to have a good moral center.”

Sounds like Tatum”s done his homework on Remy LeBeau, and he”s ready for the big test – starring in a major motion picture. If the film gets the greenlight, here are five stories we think are fit for film.