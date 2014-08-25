Deborah Ann Woll on exiting ‘True Blood’ and stepping into ‘Daredevil’

(CBR) Deborah Ann Woll”s time with “True Blood” is officially over, but her days with “Daredevil” are just heating up.

The actress, best known for playing the vampire Jessica on the HBO supernatural drama, joined the the Marvel Universe last month in the role of Matt Murdock”s longtime love interest Karen Page on Netflix”s upcoming “Daredevil.” Speaking with Zap2It, Woll opened up on why the transition from True Blood to “Daredevil” hasn”t been without some bumps.

“It”s been a really interesting experience, actually, stepping outside of Jessica. It feels sort of weird,” she said. “Jessica was like an old pair of jeans. I knew every rip, every stretched out spot. It just fit me just right after so many years. Karen, it”s going to take a little bit of time, but I”m starting to figure out how to fit into those clothes.”

Woll admitted it”s taking a little bit longer for her to access Karen Page, having played in the world of “True Blood” for so many years.

“By Season 3, I could cry for Jessica at the drop of a hat,” she said. “I cared about her as much as I care about myself, so it was just very easy to go there. Starting up with the new character [Karen] now, I remember being like, ‘Why is this so hard? I thought I was really good at this. I thought I had this whole emotional accessibility thing licked because it had been so easy for the last four or five years.””

“And then I was like, ‘Oh, right. I”ve only known Karen for like four weeks as opposed to seven years.” I have to do this work all over again, and maybe in two years I”ll be at the point where I can cry at the drop of a hat for Karen,” she continued. “But it just takes a little bit of extra effort to get there, and making things even more real or higher stakes for yourself, whatever you”ve got to do to get yourself there. It”s a reminder of how special it was to do that one show for seven years.”

Premiering in 2015 on Netflix, “Daredevil” also stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Vincent D”Onofrio as Wilson Fisk and Rosario Dawson in an undisclosed role.