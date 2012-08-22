Dee Snider tells Paul Ryan, ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’

08.22.12 6 years ago

Twisted Sister”s Dee Snider has joined the Silversun Pickups in telling the Republican presidential ticket to back off.

Snider issued a statement today after it came to his attention that Mitt Romney”s choice for vice president,  Rep. Paul Ryan, is using “We”re Not Gonna Take It” during campaign stops.

“I emphatically denounce Paul Ryan’s use of my song “Were Not Gonna Take It” as recorded by my band Twisted Sister,” Snider said in a statement released to Talking Points Memo campaign reporter Benjy Sarlin. “There is almost nothing on which I  agree with Paul Ryan, except perhaps the use of the P90X.”

That”s more than the Silversun Pickups had in common with Romney. Last week, the LA-based alternative group issued a cease-and-desist letter to Romney”s campaign after it used their song, “Panic Switch.” A Romney campaign spokesperson responded that “Panic Switch” was “not a song we would have played intentionally.” 

 

