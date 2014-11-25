‘Def TED Talks’: The Cut ‘SNL’ Sketch the Internet Needs

#SNL
11.25.14 4 years ago

Remember TED Talks? Remember all of the things you sort of learned from them? Lessons about creativity, fulfillment, and science or something? Well. “SNL” wants to honor that pseudo-scientific education. Here are “Def TED Talks,” an upgraded version of the familiar lectures. Knee-slapping new-agey wisdom! Comin' atcha! 

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSDEF Ted TalksJAY PHAROAHsaturday night liveSNL

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP