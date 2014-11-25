‘Def TED Talks’: The Cut ‘SNL’ Sketch the Internet Needs

Remember TED Talks? Remember all of the things you sort of learned from them? Lessons about creativity, fulfillment, and science or something? Well. “SNL” wants to honor that pseudo-scientific education. Here are “Def TED Talks,” an upgraded version of the familiar lectures. Knee-slapping new-agey wisdom! Comin' atcha!
Louis VIrtel 11.25.14 4 years ago
