Demi Lovato unveils dirty ‘Demi’ cover art and reveals album details

#Demi Lovato
04.01.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Demi Lovato will release her new album “Demi” on May 14, with pre-sale for the set going up tomorrow (April 2); furthermore, fans should look out for her dirty new album artwork.

And we mean that in the literal sense: The pop singer is covered in what looks like ash and glitter (we’ll assume it’s actually unicorn tears) for “Demi,” with visible tattoos, brooding makeup and slick hair. 

Her newest single “Heart Attack” will be included in the tracklist; the video for it was shot by Chris Applebaum (Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus) and drops on April 9. Check out the tune below.

According to a release, Lovato co-wrote nearly every song on her new album, along with TheSUSPEX (Mitch Allan & Jason Evigan), Priscilla Renea, Ryan Tedder, Emanuel “Eman” Kiriakou, Carl Falk, Rami Yacoub, Savan Kotecha and more.

As previously reported, Lovato will return for judge duty on season 3 of “The X Factor.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Demi Lovato
TAGSchris applebaumdemiDEMI LOVATOHEART ATTACKX FACTOR

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP