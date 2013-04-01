Demi Lovato unveils dirty ‘Demi’ cover art and reveals album details

Demi Lovato will release her new album “Demi” on May 14, with pre-sale for the set going up tomorrow (April 2); furthermore, fans should look out for her dirty new album artwork.

And we mean that in the literal sense: The pop singer is covered in what looks like ash and glitter (we’ll assume it’s actually unicorn tears) for “Demi,” with visible tattoos, brooding makeup and slick hair.

Her newest single “Heart Attack” will be included in the tracklist; the video for it was shot by Chris Applebaum (Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus) and drops on April 9. Check out the tune below.

According to a release, Lovato co-wrote nearly every song on her new album, along with TheSUSPEX (Mitch Allan & Jason Evigan), Priscilla Renea, Ryan Tedder, Emanuel “Eman” Kiriakou, Carl Falk, Rami Yacoub, Savan Kotecha and more.

As previously reported, Lovato will return for judge duty on season 3 of “The X Factor.”