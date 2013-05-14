Review: Demi Lovato’s new album ‘Demi’

Demi Lovato has grown up in the public eye from the time she appeared on “Barney & Friends” through her Disney Channel series “Sonny With A Chance” to her current stint as an “X Factor” judge, with many of the challenges she faced as she transitioned from a Disney star to an adult on display.
She”s candidly and bravely funneled some of her experiences, including her struggles that ultimately led to her spending time in a treatment center and being diagnosed as bi-polar, into her material, such as on 2011″s “Skyscraper.” Her largely female teen audience has embraced her for her ability to sing about complicated issues in an uncomplicated fashion in a manner that rings true and full of self discovery and hope, yet seldom sugary.
So there”s reason to believe that when she calls an album, “Demi,” as she has her fourth collection, out May 14, that she will be revealing some thing about herself in a way that we may not have previously experienced. Sadly, for much of “Demi,” that is not the case.
The problem with “Demi” is that too much of the music here is so generic that it could be any teen queen-or king, the peppy “Something That We”re Not” is melodically cut from the same cloth as any number of One Direction songs-delivering these tunes.
Almost every song can be matched to previous pop hit: “Made In The USA” sounds like Kelly Clarkson”s “Already Gone,” with a very heavy kick drum (surprisingly, the song was not written by Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote “Gone,” but he does show up as a co-writer on the “Firework”-like “Neon Lights”) “Really Don”t Care,” featuring Cher Lloyd, who adds a Ke$ha-like rap in the middle, sounds like Icona Pop”s “I Love It.” Similarly, the dance-tinged “Never Been Hurt” could be a cousin to Taylor Swift”s “I Knew You Were Trouble.”
Lovato has a strong voice many levels above the typical teen star and she”s striving to appear grown up, as first single “Heart Attack” showed. She shines when the lyrics resonate with a depth that seems to match an emotional level we know she possesses.
When the often overly-produced album strips away enough bells and whistles to focus on her vocals, such as on”Shouldn”t Come Back,” a spare, emotional ballad that may be about her estranged father and how tired she is of being so sad and mad, the results are strikingly poignant. She delivers the song with a depth of feeling that is missing on much of the rest of the tunes. She does not have to open a vein and bleed on every track, but “Shouldn”t Come Back” only highlights what she is capable of achieving…and she is capable of achieving a lot.
Similarly, though “Warrior” sounds like a Christina Aguilera track circa 2006, Lovato sells the tale of a survivor so convincingly that she makes the song her own.
For those who are looking for a largely uptempo album that fits squarely into much of the pop landscape on radio today, “Demi” will be a pleasing fit. For fans who gravitate toward songs like “Shouldn”t Come Back” and “Warrior,” “Demi” will serve as a sign of the depth that Lovato can reach and will hopefully strive for as she continues to find her own voice.
What about “nightingale”, “in case” and “two pieces”. Those are also electro-free songs.
I actually did prefer the last two songs mentioned, along with the other slow songs on the album. The rest are recycled tunes from the past, it sucks cause heart attack got me pumped for this album.
The album is great! I have air and love it it’s like her personal diary in an album
why every review forget to mmention the best songs of album like nightingale,incase,two pieces
For all I care Demi could be singing full on covers on her albums, she’s just so pieceful to listen to… And I actually thought that Neon Lights sounded much more like starships…
Whaaaat? HOW does MITUSA sound like Already Gone!?!?!? And Never Been Hurt does NOT sound like IKYWT even in the slightest.
Look i dont mean to get offensive but…u can take ANY song and relate it to another!
Empowering, uplifting, and heartbreak, are just a few words that describe Demi Lovato’s album, Demi. This album contains many heartfelt and inspiring tracks. As you listen to the album you might come to the same conclusion as I did; Lovato bases her music off of relationships and hard times. It’s right in the lyrics of each song. Don’t get me wrong, they’re amazing songs, but where are the songs that make you feel like you’re on top of the world? This album doesn’t contain any tracks that are about letting go and having fun. Songs like “Really Don’t Care” and “Made in America” have a pop theme, but they don’t make me think of having a party and letting go of worries. Other than that, the songs are phenomenal. “Warrior” and “Never Been Hurt” are soul-reaching songs that make you think and realize you have to be strong for yourself. “Made in America” and “Neon Lights” are tracks that make you feel good about yourself. The high point of this album has to be the message in the songs. Songs such as “Warrior” and “Fire starter” inspire people to be strong and show people that they’re stronger than they might think. “Made in America” and “Neon Lights” are songs that make you smile and sing along to the happy melody that describes a good relationship. This album is aimed more toward teens and young adults. As people listen to these songs they might think of their relationships or what they’ve been through, which is the exact purpose of this album. The album, Demi, makes all of us reflect on the past and the present. The message I get from this album is to become stronger and not let people change you or your life. Demi Lovato, hits all the right notes with her album, Demi.