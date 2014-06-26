Demi Lovato goes to L.A. Pride Parade for ‘Really Don’t Care’ music video

Man, nothing says gay pride parade and good will and great fun like Perez Hilton and Wilmer Valderrama cameos!

Demi Lovato, in a transparent offering to her LGBT (and Jesus) fans, set her new music video “I Really Don't Care” with guest Cher Lloyd at the L.A. pride parade, which took place earlier this month.

The pop star struts on a float in a suit-and-tie combo, and included some quality choreography from dancers and lip-syncers all the while. Forget the limp verse from Lloyd: there's enough perk to go around.

The vid is timed to Lovato's appearance on the Logo network tonight, where she is scheduled to reveal that her grandfather was gay and out in the 1960s. The “Trailblazers” episode will honor LGBT civil rights activists.

Lovato is hitting up another pride parade this weeked in New York; I wonder what other bully (*cough* Hilton) she can feature to drive home the no-bullying ideals?