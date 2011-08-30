Democratic strategist Donna Brazile to play democratic strategist Donna Brazile in CBS’ ‘The Good Wife’

Though she’s used to appearing on television in her role as a current contributor for CNN and ABC News, longtime Democratic campaign strategist Donna Brazile will be appearing in a different capacity on the upcoming season of CBS’ hit series “The Good Wife”.

The former Al Gore campaign manager (during his unsuccessful 2000 bid for the presidency) is slotted to make a cameo appearance as herself in episode five, in a scene that will have Eli Gold (Alan Cumming) asking her to advise Peter Florrick (Chris Noth) in the lead-up to a hoped-for primetime speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention.

Showrunners Robert and Michelle King told Vulture that they earlier approached Brazile to appear opposite Lou Dobbs in an episode last season, but unfortunately she wasn’t available.

“”She wasn’t available but she was so gracious in her rejection, we approached her again this year,” said Robert King in an email. “Okay, we hounded her. Happily, she said yes.”

Assuming Brazile isn’t looking to change careers anytime soon (she’s only slated to appear in one episode), I’m predicting that her “character” on the show won’t be hopping on board the Florrick train. Just a hunch.

“The Good Wife” season three premieres Sunday, September 25th at 9 PM on CBS