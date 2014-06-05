Denzel Washington may mount up for ‘Magnificent Seven’ remake

Denzel Washington may be going from vigilante to gunslinger.

The Oscar winner is circling a role in MGM's upcoming remake of “The Magnificent Seven,” which would reunite him with “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua.

Both have received offers to join the film, according to Variety.

The 1960 original starred Steve McQueen, Yul Brynner, Charles Bronson and James Coburn as the titular gunslingers who unite to protect a small Mexican village from recurring outlaw attacks.

It was based on Akira Kurosawa's 1954 film “7 Samurai,” and the formula has also been adapted to fit films based in outer space (“Battle Beyond the Stars”) and the insect world (Pixar's “A Bug's Life”).

It's unknown if the new version will take place in the Old West, or be transferred to the modern day.

Tom Cruise was attached to the film at once point, but exited late last year.

The remake script was written by “True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto, and recently polished by John Lee Hancock (“The Rookie,” 2004's “The Alamo”).

Fuqua first directed Washington in “Training Day,” which won the actor an Oscar. They've since reunited for the upcoming big screen version of the '80s TV series “The Equalizer,” about a former special agent-turned-vigilante. It opens in September.