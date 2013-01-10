Destiny’s Child reunite for new song and compilation

I don’t think you’re ready for more Destiny’s Child.

The upcoming career-spanning collection “Love Songs” will feature “Nuclear,” the first new Destiny’s Child recording since 2004.

The collection will lean heavily on the groups’s romantic songs dying from 1997 to 2004. “Nuclear” reunites Beyonce, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, and was produced by Pharrell Williams.

The group’s other recent compilation, “Playlist – The Very Best of Destiny’s Child,” was released in October 2012, and included all five of the group’s Billboard #1 pop and #1 R&B hits.

In addition to the new track, “Nuclear,” “Love Songs” will include such sultry jams as “Killing Time,” “Second Nature,” “Now That She’s Gone,” “If You Leave” featuring Next, “Brown Eyes,” “T-Shirt,” “Love, and many others.

It also features the Timbaland remix of “Say My Name” and the Kelly Rowland solo joint “Heaven” (from her 2002 solo album).

Check out the cover art here:

“Love Songs” drops Tuesday, January 29, 2013.

