Destiny’s Child reuniting during Beyonce’s Super Bowl Halftime show

Not that it’s any surprise, but Beyonce isn’t going it alone during her official Super Bowl Halftime show in February. What is surprising is that her cohorts from Destiny’s Child will be joining her.

The reunion was revealed to Us Weekly, who said that Bey will start the show with solo material, segue into her former group’s material including freshly announced new song “Nuclear” and then finish off the event with a new single from a forthcoming album.

As previously reported, “Nuclear” is Destiny’s Child’s first new track in eight years. When they take the stage in New Orleans on Feb. 3, it will be their first performance together in six years.

In regards to her next solo album, the follow-up to “4,” Beyonce told GQ for its February issue that she’s collaborated with Pharrell, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and “Single Ladies” writer The-Dream for the set. There are more than 50 songs in the mix, so no guarantees on who or what makes the album tracklist yet. She described the tilt of the album to be “mostly R&B. I always have my Prince and rock/soul influences. There’s a bit of D’Angelo, some 60s doo-wop. And Aretha and Diana Ross.”

Destiny’s Child will release the “Love Songs” hits compilation — including “Nuclear” — on Jan. 29.