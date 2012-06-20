‘Dexter’ and ‘Shameless’ will return to Comic-Con

Showtime is bringing two of its big guns back to Comic-Con, announcing panels for “Dexter” and “Shameless.”

“Dexter” has been a Comic-Con staple for years and will have its annual panel on Thursday, July 12 in its familiar Ballroom 20 digs.

While this will be the first Comic-Con in years without a “Chuck” panel, “Dexter” will bring Yvonne Strahovski back to greet the San Diego faithful. The guest star will be joined by series stars Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter, plus executive producers John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton and Scott Buck. And if you’ve ever been to a “Dexter” panel, you know you can expect almost no spoilers for Season 7, which premieres on September 30.

Coming to Comic-Con for its second year is “Shameless,” which made its first San Diego appearance last summer as part of a lengthy block of Showtime programming in Ballroom 20. This year, “Shameless” will shift over to the Hilton San Diego Bayfront’s Indigo Ballroom for a Saturday, July 14 panel. Executive producer John Wells will be joined by stars William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Justin Chatwin and Jeremy Allen White.

While “Homeland,” which joined “Dexter” and “Shameless” in last year’s block, won’t be doing a full-on Comic-Con panel, producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa will introduce an exclusive [for a few hours, anyway] trailer from Season 2 attached to the Thursday “Dexter” panel.