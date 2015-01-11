Did Jennifer Aniston just slap Kate Hudson’s butt on Golden Globes red carpet?

The Golden Globes are considered the more casual of the award shows, what with the round tables and the copious amounts of drinking. But groping on live television? 

During a switch-off between celebrities on the E! pre-show, Jennifer Aniston walked past Kate Hudson. And like most of us, she was enthralled by how well Hudson”s dress showed off her…assets. So much so, Aniston pointed it out to Seacrest and the world at large. Complete with a gentle slap.

Hudson just laughed. I mean, what else can you do?

GIF via Giphy

