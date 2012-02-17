Digging into the cinematography field

This has been bugging me. I’d say the two hardest categories to predict this year are, of all things, Best Costume Design and Best Documentary Feature. Guy worked through the former today, while I worked through the latter yesterday.
But Best Cinematography is also something I keep circling back around to. I can’t figure out where the spoils will fall. I have 20 bucks on this with Anne, who is taking the same route just about everyone else is and expects ASC winner “The Tree of Life” to win.
It’s obviously the safe call. And ASC has matched up with the Oscar winner 10 out of the 26 years it has been dishing out kudos. Lately it’s been on a bit of an every-other-year pattern. Last year’s ASC winner, “Inception,” went on to take the Oscar. Not only that, of course, but Emmanuel Lubezki’s work in “The Tree of Life” has nearly run the table with precursor awards and would have turned in a perfect score if BAFTA hadn’t awarded “The Artist” and the North Texas and Utah crowds hadn’t gone their own ways with “War Horse” and “Drive” respectively (and the former tying “The Tree of Life” at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards). That’s a pretty powerful narrative that screams: This film is all about the visuals.
Then there’s the passion base for the film, which was enough to land it nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. Where else are they going to show their love? That’s a sizable chunk you can pretty much count on.
But I still don’t see it.
Let’s start here. The last time a film won Best Cinematography without being nominated in a single other craft category? “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon” in 1949. That’s over 60 years ago. That’s a long friggin’ time ago. (And Best Cinematography, by the way, was that film’s only nomination, embossing another point about the hindsight of Academy decision-making, but I digress.)
Additionally, in the post-black-and-white/color category split world (the Academy initiated a split in 1939 and merged the two again in 1967), only eight films have won without being nominated for a design category (Best Art Direction or Best Costume Design): “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “Ryan’s Daughter,” “The Killing Fields,” “Mississippi Burning,” “JFK,” “A River Runs Through It,” “American Beauty” and “Slumdog Millionaire.” Nominees that would benefit from that idea this year are “The Artist,” “Hugo” and “War Horse.” Why do I bring that up? Because I think it speaks to the typical voter mindset: vote for what’s pretty. And if the camera’s pointing at something pretty…
So that kind of stuff starts to give me pause when I find myself drifting over to the “safe” choice (and, in my mind, the deserving one): “The Tree of Life.”
My first instinct when the nominations were announced was “The Artist,” more as a cynical expectation of voters checking the film off in a number of fields and that black and white factor than anything. When I find myself wanting to lean that way, though, I have to remind myself that black and white isn’t the magnet here you might think.
In that post-split world mentioned earlier, black and white nominees have included “In Cold Blood,” “The Last Picture Show,” “Lenny,” “Raging Bull,” “Zelig,” “Schindler’s List,” “The Man Who Wasn’t There,” “Good Night, and Good Luck.” and “The White Ribbon.” Five of those were Best Picture nominees. And only “Schindler’s List” won the award. (Of course, it’s also the only one of those to win Best Picture, too, which “The Artist” is expected to do.)
So that brings me around to my second instinct when the nominees were announced: “War Horse.” The film wasn’t nominated by the ASC and only twice has such a film gone on to win the Oscar (“Glory” in 1989 and “Pan’s Labyrinth” in 2006″). But I nevertheless think it’s in a better position this year than others might expect.
Anyway, with the shots column and Lubezki, etc., this has all just kind of been on my mind. Guy has already covered the cinematography category in full via the field’s Oscar Guide entry a few weeks back. He raised a few of these points, and he settled on “Hugo” early on. As of late, I’ve found myself in that camp as well, but I can’t be sure. At all. As I said in the first post-oscar nods podcast, that’s a film all about detailed interiors. “War Horse” is all about lush exteriors. Guess which kind of film tends to win.
If nothing else, though, I’m pretty sure Jeff Cronenweth can get comfortable on Oscar night. His name being called would be a huge shock.
And hey, don’t shoot the messenger here. There’s nothing I hate more than being this reductive about a category that is so very much at the heart of what cinema is. I’d like nothing more than to be discussing the merits of films like “Drive,” “Moneyball,” “Rampart” and “Shame” in this space, and the nuance involved in why this one or that could get a leg up. And in lieu of that, I’d much rather talk about the nuance of these particular contenders rather than be broad and, frankly, unfair to their various virtues. But that’s just kind of how a large group of voters tends to think: broadly.
Your thoughts?
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
1949? Holy shit, I had no idea it’s been that long.
That would be somewhat ironic if Janusz Kaminski bested the lensing on a Malick film again. I suppose predicting War Horse is a safe choice, but I really hope the Academy at least throws a bone to The Tree of Life here since it’s obviously not going to win either of the other awards it’s up for.
“I suppose predicting War Horse is a safe choice…”
Not at all.
I’m getting sick of hearing the comparisons between “The Tree of Life” and “Children of Men”. They had the same lenser, I get it, and while both dominated the precursor awards for cinematography, “Children of Men” losing the oscar is not indicative of some pattern against Lubezki or just ineptitude on the part of the Academy. It has to do with the kind of cinematography. “Children of Men” just simply was not pretty (in a conventional sense of the word) enough for them. It has the gritty quality they consistently vote against. “The Tree of Life” doesn’t have that problem, it’s plenty pretty enough for them. If it loses, I know we’re not going to hear the end of the “Children of Men” comparisons, but these are two different styles and two different scenarios that have very little to do with each other.
Okay. Relax.
It actually has nothing to do with Lubezki being the DP on both, though admittedly that makes for a meaty note when the comparisons are made. The comparisons are made because both films are divisive and frontrunners in a field when they could easily be upset. I agree with you about Children of Men being a more gritty visual film and therefore no match for more aesthetically beautiful stuff, but for me, it really does boil down to overall reaction to the films throughout the Academy.
Totally relaxed, Kris. I might be overstating thing purely out of boredom for anything else this Oscar season has to offer in talking points. ;)
“…but for me, it really does boil down to overall reaction to the films throughout the Academy.”
And this might very well be the factor that prevents “The Tree of Life” form winning (I by no means think it’s a runaway or anything). I think the deciding factors here really are the exposure of the film (which as a BP nominee, “The Tree of Life” shouldn’t have too much of an issue) and the obviousness in the artistry of the specific craft (which is the logic that makes “Hugo” a runaway in Art Direction). “The Tree of Life” is the kind of film that screams cinematography, and I feel like it’s been enough of a talking point that it should deliver a win, popularity of other nominees aside.
I think The Artist is bagging this and pretty much every other tech category its nominated for, except probably for Art Direction.
As far as I can tell, The Artist is Actor, Director, Picture, Costumes and Score, and maybe Original Script and Film Editing. Will not win Art Direction, Supp Actress and Cinematography
I understand your logic, but if Lubezki loses this (again), they might as well eliminate the category.
Hoyte von Hoytema’s lensing of TTSS was by far the best and most accomplished narrative cinematography of the year. ToL was great and but, but the film appears to have been made as a Lubezki showcase and nothing more
I somewhat agree with both parts of this statement. But oh, what a showcase it is.
I am surprised at how confident Ann seemed in The Tree of Life during Oscar Talk. I hope it wins, but I’m not sure.
I am pulling my hair out thinking about this category, and whether I should predict Tree of Life, War Horse, or The Artist. I think Hugo, while it would be a worthy winner, is just a notch below the others for me personally.
statistically The Tree of Life cannot lose.
it won almost every award it was nominated for.
even if someone dislikes the movie (me included), its cinematography is praised (me included).
the last time in 10 years that this award was won by a movie without Art Direction or Costumes nomination was Slumdog Millionaire but that was a force.
last year The King’s Speech was loved by the AMPAS and other critics and guilds members but eventually its frontrunner’s status didn’t buy it the awards for Art Direction and Costumes.
The Artist, being this year’s frontrunner, doesn’t necessarily has to win in Art Direction, Costumes and Cinematography.
i predict it will lose all those bids.
The Artist is black and white. that’s its major cons. Schindler’s List was a different story. Speilberg+holocause+weak field.
“statistically The Tree of Life cannot lose”
Did that 1949 things fly by?
Completely agree, Kris. This category, along with Costumes and Documentary are the hardest to predict on the night. Those 3 categories. And I agree that it seems like a virtual toss-up for the 4 (sans Dragon Tattoo, which I thought looked great, as well).
The Tree of Life – ASC winner, winner of most everything else, BP, BD nommed – so it’s well-liked, it’s “pretty”, and as Anne always says “The Academy likes to take the high road”. Let’s hope they follow through with this film and it’s cinematographer.
But The Artist is the big BP fave, has some memorable shots, has the the oooh-ahhhh black & white cinematography, and just won the BAFTA. Huge spoiler, here. I liked the cin, but def. don’t think it was the best. It’s not even nearly as good as The White Ribbon’s.
Hugo – just a gorgeous, gorgeous film to watch (cin, art d, costumes, make-up, fx, 3D). 11 noms shows how loved it is. The Academy may very well check this off with no problem.
War Horse – it feels like an obvious choice from a bygone era. It’s a BP nominee. Many in the Academy may want to throw it a bone (if not in the sound categories). And it has the “pretty look” that historically coincides with Oscar win.
So yeah, you’re bang on correct. Just like with Costumes and Doc … for Cinematogaphy, it could be any of those. Pulling for ToL.
This is one category I’m not going to overthink. It should and – I think – will go to Lubezki. Even if you don’t get behind the film, you have to admire its beauty. And if you don’t then you don’t know what great cinematography is. #thatsmyname
lol #thatsmyname Props.
“American Beauty” won with nominations for Art Direction or Costume design.
I meant without.
And “Slumdog Millionaire,” too.
Noted. Not sure how I missed those two.
It happens to the best of us.
This is just another statistic to add to the list, but it’s interesting nevertheless:
No film has won the Best Cinematography Oscar without winning an Art Directors Guild award since 2004 (The Aviator-Oscar, Lemony Snicket’s- ADG). Even Slumdog Millionaire won an ADG award in the contemporary category.
However, this correlation is completely useless before 2005, when the ADG combined fantasy and period films into one category.
Hugo has the support of the art directors, so if anything is going to beat Tree of Life, it’ll be that film. Yet, I think that The Tree of Life will prevail in the end. If it does, it will be on its own merit.
It’s really a tough category and I can see any scenario that includes either “War Horse”, “The Artist”, “The Tree Of Life” or “Hugo”(“Dragon Tattoo” has no chance imo).
The thing why I feel it’s gonna be “Hugo” is that this race kind of reminds me of 2009 when Mauro Fiore won for “Avatar” over Best-Picture Winner “The Hurt Locker” and “The White Ribbon”. Is it possible that the Academy members are again so overwhelmed by 3D they have to vote for it? I don’t want to go so far and compare “Hugo” with “Avatar” but there where some great shots especially at the beginning of the film. And 11 nominations clearly show a lot of respect if not love for that film (on a sidenote: DP Robert Richardson won before for “JFK” and “The Aviator”, which also was the film with the most nominations that year and which lost to “Million Dollar Baby”)
That’s the only award I care for on Oscar night. And hopefully Tree of Life will win. I know it’s possible it could loose, but then again, I cannot imagine that anyone who has seen Tree of Life won’t vote for it. It’s not only the best work of the year, but one of the all time greatest achievements.
My hunch is War Horse. Plus, I think it is deserving of that particular award.
There’s a possible scenario in which “Hugo” could totally sweep the tech awards. It’s a potential winner in Film Editing, Cinematography, Art Direction, Costume Design, Visual Effects, and both sound categories. I certainly don’t think it will win ALL of those awards, but it has a legitimate shot in each of them. I wouldn’t be totally surprised to see “Hugo” walk away with 3, 4, or even 5 Oscars, and I think that if any movie beats “The Tree of Life” in this category, it will be “Hugo.”
If Lubezki loses again this year, I hope he wins next year for Cuarón’s Gravity (as long as the work is Oscar-worthy of course, which it probably will be). I’ve heard nothing but good things about that film. Del Torro said in an interview with MTV that Gravity is mind-blowing and will change how some films are made or something to that effect. He’s probably exaggerating, but we’ll see come November.
Although the underdog love for “Tree of Life” is tacky and overly expressed, I do believe it will at least garner itself Best Cinematography. If not, because of possible reasons which I will not list, “Hugo” can certainly benefit from its’ artistic direction and eleven nominations or, hopefully, “The Artist” can sweep it in the bag. It is after all, the best film of the year.