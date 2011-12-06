Director Patty Jenkins drops out of ‘Thor 2’

“Monster” director Patty Jenkins has exited “Thor 2” over creative differences, ending her relatively brief flirtation with the highly-anticipated superhero sequel. The Emmy-nominated helmer (she received a nod for directing the pilot episode of AMC’s “The Killing”) was due to take over the franchise from Kenneth Branagh, who helmed the first film.

HitFix reached out to Marvel’s reps, who have no comment at this time.

According to Deadline, which first reported the story, Jenkins is nevertheless still in the running to direct another of Marvel’s superhero films, which would lead one to assume that the split between herself and the studio was amicable. The sequel, which will see the return of breakout star Chris Hemsworth in the title role, is currently slated for release on November 15, 2013. The film was earlier pushed back from a July 26, 2013 theatrical debut – a move that gives Marvel a few more months’ lead time in finding another director.

Scribe Don Payne, who co-wrote the screenplay for the first film, is also penning the follow-up.

“Thor” grossed nearly $450 million worldwide this summer on a reported $150 million budget – a number that bodes well for superhero extravaganza “The Avengers”, which is due to hit theaters on May 4, 2012. Hemsworth reprised his role in the film alongside Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye).

