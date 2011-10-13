‘The Killing’s’ Patty Jenkins confirmed to direct ‘Thor 2’

Patty Jenkins has taken a big step into the world of blockbuster moviemaking. The helmer of “Monster” and the pilot for “The Killing” has been chosen to follow up Kenneth Branagh as the director of “Thor 2. Marvel Studios confirmed the rumored pick today.

Jenkins first made a splash directing Charlize Theron to an Academy Award for best actress in Jenkins’ feature helping debut “Monster.” The filmmaker also received kudos and an Emmy nomination for directing the pilot of AMC”s acclaimed series The Killing and has directed episodes of “Entourage” and “Arrested Development.” Jenkins recently directed “Pearl,” one of the five short films that comprise Lifetime”s original movie “Five” which debuts later this month.

This comes upon news of a new release date for the “Thor 2.” The previously announced sequel to this year’s blockbuster, “Thor,” was originally dated for July 16, 2013. Disney and Marvel Studios have no moved the currently titled “Thor 2” to Nov. 15, 2013, just two weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday. This will be the first Marvel Studios production to open outside of the summer frame and an intriguing test for the “Thor” brand.

While already two years away, “Thor 2” will face some tough competition with the “Hunger Games” sequel “Catching Fire” debuting one week later on Nov. 22 and “The Untitled Pixar Movie About Dinosaurs” set for the Thanksgiving frame opening on Nov. 27, 2013.

Chris Hemsworth recently finished his second go around as the God of Thunder in Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers” which debuts on May 5, 2012. The first “Thor” was directed by Kenneth Branagh and grossed an impressive $181 million domestic and $448.5 million worldwide.

