Disney bringing ‘Chip ‘n’ Dale’ back to the big screen

(CBR) Disney plans to return Chip ‘n” Dale to the big screen in a full-length feature that blends live-action and CG animation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, award-winning commercials director Robert Rugan is writing the script, based on his own pitch. Mandeville Films/TV, the Disney-based production company behind the recent Muppets revival, is producing.

Chip ‘n” Dale, two chipmunks who frequently ran afoul of Donald Duck, debuted in the 1943 animated short “Private Pluto” before going on to star in 22 more that spanned more than a decade. The duo underwent an update in 1989 for the animated television series “Chip ‘n” Dale: Rescue Rangers”, in which they ran a detective agency with some of their animal friends.

