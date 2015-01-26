Disney casts Emma Watson as Belle in live-action ‘Beauty & the Beast’

Hermione Granger is becoming a Disney Princess.

Walt Disney Studio has announced that Emma Watson has signed on to play Belle in their upcoming live-action interpretation of “Beauty and the Beast.” Disney also revealed the film will be directed by Bill Condon and produced by David Doberman and Todd Lieberman.

Perhaps she'll look something like this?

Though no release date is yet set, production is slated to be begin later this year. With “Beauty and the Beast,” Disney now has three live-action remakes of their classic tales in the works. “Cinderella” hits theaters March 13 of this year and “The Jungle Book” is tentatively set for 2016.

Whether Watson”s “Beauty and the Beast” will follow the tradition of the stage musical or rely on CGI inanimate servants remains to be seen.