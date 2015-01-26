Disney casts Emma Watson as Belle in live-action ‘Beauty & the Beast’

#Disney
01.26.15

Hermione Granger is becoming a Disney Princess. 

Walt Disney Studio has announced that Emma Watson has signed on to play Belle in their upcoming live-action interpretation of “Beauty and the Beast.” Disney also revealed the film will be directed by Bill Condon and produced by David Doberman and Todd Lieberman.

Perhaps she'll look something like this?

Though no release date is yet set, production is slated to be begin later this year. With “Beauty and the Beast,” Disney now has three live-action remakes of their classic tales in the works. “Cinderella” hits theaters March 13 of this year and “The Jungle Book” is tentatively set for 2016.

Whether Watson”s “Beauty and the Beast” will follow the tradition of the stage musical or rely on CGI inanimate servants remains to be seen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney
TAGSBeauty And The BeastbelleDISNEYEmma WatsonLive-actionremake

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP