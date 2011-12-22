Disney confirms ‘The Avengers’ will be post-converted to 3D

Though a 3D post-converted “Avengers” had already been assumed by most, Disney has officially confirmed that the Joss Whedon-directed film will indeed be exhibited in the format, as well as in IMAX 3D, when it hits theaters on May 4, 2012. The “Avengers”-affiliated “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger”, both released this year, also went through the process.
Given that post-conversion remains an unpopular phenomenon with many moviegoers, quite a few “Avengers” fans are likely irked at this news today – which follows on he heels of J.J. Abrams’ admission earlier this week that his “Star Trek” sequel would also be going through the post-conversion process prior to release.
Other recent films to have undergone the controversial process include “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”, “The Green Hornet” and “Immortals”.
Let us know what you think in the comments!
Nothing to be irked about, just means a cheaper ticket, not missing anything by avoiding the 3D
Thor and Captain America’s post converted were done tastefully, but didn’t add enough to warrant the cost imo. Immortals was done very well, but a lot of that may have been the way Tarsem established the shots.
For my money, an excellent 3D trailer is always the deciding factor. Unless of course the visuals are certain to be darker, like HP3, then I just wont see it in 3D. We have not so great screens here lol.
Holy shit, I LIKE well done movies that are shot in 3d but I’m never dropping another fucking dime on one that’s been converted, it’s not the same, they either look like crap because of bad processing or they’re too dark or it just doesn’t add anything because it wasn’t shot to be in 3d.
How much more can it possibly cost to just shoot the damn thing in 3d? It brings to mind how the corporate bean counters have completely fucked up the theatrical aspect of film exhibition by jumping the dvd release closer and closer to the theatrical run. If they could just wait six to eight months to release it to the home market, smaller to mid-size movies would have time to generate word of mouth and they’d be able to produce a movie without dumping 50+ million on promotion. In the long run they’d make more. Like 3D, find projects it works for, spend a little extra to shoot, edit and post in 3D and in the long run you’ll make more money and give people a reason to get off the couch.
Instead it’s “pump out a bunch of shit as fast as possible and figure out any angle to gouge the customer for as much as you can ’cause I’ll make my money before it blows up in the next guy’s face”.