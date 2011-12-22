Disney confirms ‘The Avengers’ will be post-converted to 3D

Though a 3D post-converted “Avengers” had already been assumed by most, Disney has officially confirmed that the Joss Whedon-directed film will indeed be exhibited in the format, as well as in IMAX 3D, when it hits theaters on May 4, 2012. The “Avengers”-affiliated “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger”, both released this year, also went through the process.

Given that post-conversion remains an unpopular phenomenon with many moviegoers, quite a few “Avengers” fans are likely irked at this news today – which follows on he heels of J.J. Abrams’ admission earlier this week that his “Star Trek” sequel would also be going through the post-conversion process prior to release.

Other recent films to have undergone the controversial process include “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”, “The Green Hornet” and “Immortals”.

