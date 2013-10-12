Disney reveals early look at ‘Avatar’ theme park in Orlando

Ready to go back to Pandora?
In conjunction with the three upcoming “Avatar” sequels, the fantasy film will live on as a major attraction at at the Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.
Disney has release some eye-popping concept art of James Cameron’s planned “World of Pandora” attraction will look like it opens in 2017.
“As these concept renderings show in epic scale, in the world of Avatar guests will encounter awe-inspiring floating mountains and wander through a nighttime jungle of bioluminescent plants that are alive with light and sound,” said Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Tom Staggs in a blog post.
The first image depicts a family walking taking a stroll trough the park — complete with floating mountains — in a simulation of “Avatar’s” alien world of Pandora.
“As part of the largest expansion in the history of the park, we”ll be adding all-new entertainment experiences, including a new nighttime spectacular where live music, floating lanterns, water screens and swirling animal imagery all combine to bring a show to Discovery River that will delight our guests and truly cap off their day at Disney”s Animal Kingdom,” added Staggs. “The park will introduce more nighttime entertainment as well, including live performers on Discovery Island and a new nighttime version of the Kilimanjaro Safaris.”
The nighttime safari ca be glimpsed below:
More images can be seen here.
“Avatar” was released in December of 2009, and grossed more than $740 million in the U.S. alone. Cameron is planning three sequels to be released in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
