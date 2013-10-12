Disney reveals early look at ‘Avatar’ theme park in Orlando

Ready to go back to Pandora?

In conjunction with the three upcoming “Avatar” sequels, the fantasy film will live on as a major attraction at at the Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.

Disney has release some eye-popping concept art of James Cameron’s planned “World of Pandora” attraction will look like it opens in 2017.

“As these concept renderings show in epic scale, in the world of Avatar guests will encounter awe-inspiring floating mountains and wander through a nighttime jungle of bioluminescent plants that are alive with light and sound,” said Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Tom Staggs in a blog post.

The first image depicts a family walking taking a stroll trough the park — complete with floating mountains — in a simulation of “Avatar’s” alien world of Pandora.



And don’t forget to look up: