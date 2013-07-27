Disney reveals first look at new animated show ‘Star Wars: Rebels’

#Star Wars
07.27.13 5 years ago

“Star Wars” is coming back to the small screen,

At the Star Wars Celebration Europe in Essen, Germany, fans got a sneak peek at the newly-announced “Star Wars Rebels,” ananimated series arriving on Disney XD in the fall of 2014. 

The series will take place between the prequels and the original trilogy, centering on the growing rebellion against the Empire, and the last of the Jedi Knights, who began to face extinction in 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith,” USA Today reports.

It’s unknown if any previously established “Star Wars” characters will have significant roles, but it’s likely there will be plenty of crossover with the films, possibly even the J.J. Abrams-directed 2015 release, “Episode VII”.

Exec producer (and “Clone Wars” veteran) Dave Filoni, revealed several designs for the show and noted that original “Star Wars” concept artist Ralph McQuarrie had a big influence on “Rebels.”

Below is the first look at Ghost, a ship piloted by the show’s main character, who has yet to be named.

Simon Kinberg and Greg Weisman are also serving as executive producers.

“Rebels” will initially premiere on the Disney Channel as a one-hour special, before transferring to its permanent home on Disney XD.

Here’s another piece of concept art from “Rebels”:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSDAVE FILONIdisney XDEpisode VIIJJ ABRAMSralph mcquarrieREBELSStar Wars

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP