Disney reveals first look at new animated show ‘Star Wars: Rebels’

“Star Wars” is coming back to the small screen,

At the Star Wars Celebration Europe in Essen, Germany, fans got a sneak peek at the newly-announced “Star Wars Rebels,” ananimated series arriving on Disney XD in the fall of 2014.

The series will take place between the prequels and the original trilogy, centering on the growing rebellion against the Empire, and the last of the Jedi Knights, who began to face extinction in 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith,” USA Today reports.

It’s unknown if any previously established “Star Wars” characters will have significant roles, but it’s likely there will be plenty of crossover with the films, possibly even the J.J. Abrams-directed 2015 release, “Episode VII”. Exec producer (and “Clone Wars” veteran) Dave Filoni, revealed several designs for the show and noted that original “Star Wars” concept artist Ralph McQuarrie had a big influence on “Rebels.”

Below is the first look at Ghost, a ship piloted by the show’s main character, who has yet to be named. Simon Kinberg and Greg Weisman are also serving as executive producers. “Rebels” will initially premiere on the Disney Channel as a one-hour special, before transferring to its permanent home on Disney XD.

Here’s another piece of concept art from “Rebels”: