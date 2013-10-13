Disney XD’s ‘Star Wars Rebels’ new big villain is the Empire’s Inquisitor

(CBR) Disney and Lucasfilm today capped off what was already a pretty good week for “Star Wars” fans – a teaser and initial plot synopsis for “Star Wars Rebels,” news about the final episodes of “The Clone Wars” – with the unveiling of the primary antagonist for the upcoming animated series.

In a video screened during the New York Comic Con panel (below), “Star Wars Rebels” Executive Producer Dave Filoni introduced the Empire”s Inquisitor, who”s assigned by Darth Vader to hunt down the remaining Jedi.

“Every era of the ‘Star Wars’ saga seems to have its marquee villain, a character that really captures the idea of the enemy and what evil is,” Filoni said in the video. “Now, for most people I know, once Darth Vader hits the scene, he”s the preeminent and the only one. But in this time period, between “Episodes III” and “IV,” there is the possibility that there are villainous characters who you have, up til now, unaware of.”

According to StarWars.com, the panel also revealed more substantial plot details for Rebels: The series “takes place about 14 years after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith,” a time in which the Emperor”s rule is secure and the Empire is seeking to expand its power to Outer Rim territories. That leads Imperial forces to Lothal, a poor planet that initially welcomes the Empire on the promise of security and prosperity. It soon becomes obvious, however, that the Empire does not have Lothal”s best interests at heart, as the Imperials exploit its people and begin recruiting young citizens to join TIE fighter and Stormtrooper academies, or to work in the Sienar Fleet Systems factory – which builds TIE fighters – in the planet”s capital. Hidalgo showed new art focusing on Lothal, including the planet itself, a town, and alleyways, as well as an Empire recruitment poster.”

“Star Wars Rebels” premieres next year on Disney XD.