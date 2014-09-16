This artist drew Disney’s ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ and now you’re sad it isn’t real

09.16.14

Princesses and Disney go together like peanut butter and Nutella. What? It's basically a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup only if you squint you can pretend it's healthy! Anyway. 

With the runaway success of “Frozen,” princesses are hotter than ever. And while DC still hasn't figured out that Warrior + Princess = $$$$$$$$, maybe Disney will. Imagine it. “Xena: Warrior Princess” would take all the action adults love and mix it together with a generation of girls (and boys) already pretending to be Merida and Rapunzel in equal measure. 

Art By: Nayyonaise

Artist Nayyonnaise took the liberty of whipping up a few character designs, so this is just waiting on the green light from your end Disney. And if our readers are any indication, the market for this reboot is huge.

Ahem.

Art By: Nayyonaise

Art By: Nayyonaise

[Via The Mary Sue]

