‘Divergent’ sequel ‘Insurgent’ begins shooting in Atlanta

05.27.14 4 years ago

Shailene Woodley, Theo James, and Kate Winslet are ready to reunite for “Insurgent,” the second part in the “Divergent” trilogy, which is heading into production this week.  

Principal photography on the sequel has commenced in Atlanta. 

“Insurgent” also features the return of stars Jai Courtney, Ray Stevenson, Zoë Kravitz, Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort, Maggie Q and Mekhi Phifer, plus Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (“The Help”). 

“Insurgent” finds Tris (Woodley) and Four (James) continuing to unlock the secrets of Tris' past while on the run from Jeanine (Winslet) and other Erudite leaders.

Based on author Veronica Roth”s book series, “Insurgent” is being directed by Robert Schwentke from a screenplay by Brian Duffield and Akiva Goldsman. 

“Allegiant”, the franchise's third installment, will be split into two films, with plans to release them in 2016 and 2017.

“Insurgent” opens March 20, 2015.

