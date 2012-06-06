Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained’ trailer promises an assured romp with lush production values

The Weinstein Company is bursting at the seams with possibilities for this year’s awards season, as I’ll detail further when I write up the year’s first Off the Carpet column next week. One of those films is Quentin Tarantino’s hotly anticipated “Django Unchained,” which gets a nice, shiny trailer today on the heels of some footage that debuted at the Cannes Film Festival last month.
It looks like an exciting western romp, as we might have expected. Leonardo DiCaprio appears to be having a blast. Everyone does, really. There are lots of immaculately crafted frames throughout, proving what we already figured: the material is a showcase for lenser Robert Richardson. Indeed, all the design elements in the film appear to be top notch.
I like that Tarantino is stretching his work into the realm of period with this and “Inglourious Basterds” before it. And I have rather high hopes that the western genre will get a healthy injection by the box office success this is sure to have (a nice compliment to the success of “True Grit” two years ago).
With this and the recently revealed “Les Miserables” trailer, it’s clear studios are beginning to get their prestige/potential awards fare out there in the consciousness. Disney did the same thing with that mid-summer “War Horse” teaser last year and more and more, using opportunities like Cannes and Comic-Con to unveil this and that and get the conversation going is becoming the norm.
Drew McWeeny offered a very thorough write-up on the footage presentation of The Weinstein Company’s year-end product, including “Django Unchained,” out of Cannes. (I don’t know how he remembered all of that.) “It was so confident, so alive, and so very, very funny in execution that I have to believe Quentin’s on his way to another monster hit here,” he wrote at the time. “The cinematography by Robert Richardson looks great. The production design is lush and period-accurate. The soundtrack choices were great. And Christoph Waltz appears to be well on his way to his second major awards season in LA next year.”
Indeed, we can now gather as much for ourselves from the new trailer. Check it out below and feel free to rate it up there in the space provided above. “Django Unchained” hits theaters Christmas Day.
Great footage. Wish we got to see the Cannes footage though. A G-rated trailer doesn’t do it justice.
I’ve said it once (twice even!) and I’ll say it again- Django in the blue suit is my early contender for this year’s Halloween costume.
I hope my curiosity doesn’t detour you, but I’m wondering if we have a shot of the year with the blood sprayed cotton plants. definitely a fun trailer!
Something in there is sure to get serious consideration.
I love that shot!
That shot is in the script and I always knew it sounded cool so seeing it in the trailer was really great.
Does anybody know what the song that starts at 1:50 is called?
Not sure if it’s up the Academy’s alley, but Weinstein can pull off miracles. Also I do think they like Tarantino and his enthusiasm for film.
Where are all the whiners who complained about Luhrmann’s use of anachronistic music in THE GREAT GATSBY trailer? Or are Tarantino and Luhrmann’s identical shtick actually different somehow?
(that being said, this looks fun – Look at Leonardo DiCaprio being all NOT depressed)
Is this a diss if I say this looks exactly as I thought it would. Of course its Tarantino. Tarantino is an auteur, this movie will at the least be good.
This is the first time in a long while that I’ve seen Leo in a role where he’s not looking so depressed/angry. I like it.
I typically hate Tarantino… this might actually be worth watching, however.
This was exactly what I wanted to see. I’m so stoked for Christmas Day this year! Two awesome films from two of my favorite filmmakers coming out the same day (and both starring Leonardo DiCaprio too.) QT is on a roll imho, and this one looks like it is going to be a blast (if not a particular awards contender.) What a fun trailer that has me completely hooked to see the film.
Am I missing something here? Everyone seems to be raving about this trailer and I just don’t see it. Sure, it looks fine, but nothing much pops for me. Christoph and Jamie look fun, but Leonardo looks like he usually—a boy playing dress-up.