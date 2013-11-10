Watch: ‘Doctor Who’ 50th anniversary promos bring Matt Smith and David Tennant together

(CBR) The BBC has revealed not one but two versions of the trailer for “The Day of the Doctor,” the upcoming “Doctor Who” 50th anniversary special that will air Nov. 23. The network unleashed a 40-second version yesterday, which they later followed with a one minute, 20 second version.
The special stars Matt Smith, David Tennant, Jenna Coleman, Billie Piper, John Hurt and a whole lot of Daleks. It will air simultaneously around the world. Check out the trailers below.
nice to finaly be able to see the time war delt with and looks like rose is doing an evil change again.
Very excited at the opportunity to watch this in a cinema.Hopefully,this story will be an appropriate tribute to everybody involved in contributing to th production of Doctor Who’s history.Happy Birthday Doctor Who.
DAMN!
I am excited. Can’t wait.
Oddly, the forty second trailer is the more enticing. There’s a bit too much space around things in the longer version.
But, yes, I am very much in and seeing this in a cinema. BRILLIANT!
*
The amount of shots that DO NOT feature Ten and Rose/Wolf together is killing me. I’m going to be shipping my little heart out until the 25th and I feel like Im going to be disappointed