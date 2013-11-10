Watch: ‘Doctor Who’ 50th anniversary promos bring Matt Smith and David Tennant together

(CBR) The BBC has revealed not one but two versions of the trailer for “The Day of the Doctor,” the upcoming “Doctor Who” 50th anniversary special that will air Nov. 23. The network unleashed a 40-second version yesterday, which they later followed with a one minute, 20 second version.

The special stars Matt Smith, David Tennant, Jenna Coleman, Billie Piper, John Hurt and a whole lot of Daleks. It will air simultaneously around the world. Check out the trailers below.