Does Marvel Studios have plans for ‘Daredevil’ and ‘Punisher’ films?

Bleeding Cool has posted a quote from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige about what the company has planned for Daredevil and Punisher now that they have the film rights back to the characters.
“We’re trying to figure out what to do with Daredevil now,” Feige told Bleeding Cool. “Punisher could show up at one point. You know, once we get characters back into the Marvel fold we don’t want to do something right away, we want to do the smart thing at the smart time.”
Marvel Knights! Please!
They should make a punisher tv show based on the punisher max run.
On an HBO or “prestige” basic cable channel, I could see that working as a series. If they want more ABC programming, I think Daredevil makes the most sense, legal procedural meets a hero with a gallery with no real “powers”. The radar vision CG can be used sparringly, and would probably cost less than Agents of Shield.
