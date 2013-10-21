Does Marvel Studios have plans for ‘Daredevil’ and ‘Punisher’ films?

Bleeding Cool has posted a quote from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige about what the company has planned for Daredevil and Punisher now that they have the film rights back to the characters.

“We’re trying to figure out what to do with Daredevil now,” Feige told Bleeding Cool. “Punisher could show up at one point. You know, once we get characters back into the Marvel fold we don’t want to do something right away, we want to do the smart thing at the smart time.”

