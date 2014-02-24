Does the new ‘Captain America’ TV spot reveal a major character’s death?

(CBR) Although certain major “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” rumors appear to have been a sham, there”s one big new secret that”s out of the bag – unleashed by none other than Marvel”s own marketing team.

The latest TV spot for Joe and Anthony Russo”s sequel features the apparent demise of a fan-favorite character. If you don”t want to know who it is, I suggest you don”t watch the video below:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Based on Cap”s comment about “Fury”s last words,” it sure sounds like the one-eyed S.H.I.E.L.D. director is about to meet his maker. That seems like a pretty big bombshell to drop in a 30-second TV spot, so perhaps there”s more to the story than meets the eye – there almost always is, where Fury”s concerned.

What do you think will happen to Samuel L. Jackson”s long-running Marvel character? Will he really die in “The Winter Soldier”, or will he fake his death, as Fury has done numerous times in the comics?

Arriving April 4, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” also stars Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill, Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow, Georges St-Pierre as Georges Batroc, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Emily VanCamp as Agent 13, Maximiliano Hernández as Agent Jasper Sitwell and Robert Redford as Agent Alexander Pierce.