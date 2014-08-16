‘Downton Abbey’ cast responds to water bottle photo goof with goofy photo

Earlier this week, PBS released an image from the upcoming season of “Downton Abbey” that mistakenly featured a 21st century water bottle in background of a scene set in 1924.

Now they're at it again, releasing another photo with even more historical inaccuracies. This one includes modern hairstyles and trendy 2014 fashions, and each and every cast member is holding a water bottle this time around. Is anyone paying attention to these promos?

Naturally, it's just a jokey way to acknowledge what's become known as “Water Bottle-Gate.” And, of course, it's all for a good cause as well, raising awareness for the international charity WaterAid. It's probably a good thing it wasn't a can of Mountain Dew Code Red, or a Bud Light or something.

Take a look here:

Check out Mr. Bates (Brendan Coyle) in the back there; he genuinely looks like he's starring in an ad for some very refined and very expensive bottled water.

As seen in the photo, the new season feature such returning stars as Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech and Penelope Wilton. Emmy-winning Dame Maggie Smith is curiously absent from the photo, but will most assuredly return in the new season.

“Downton Abbey” returns to PBS January 4, 2015.