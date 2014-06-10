‘Dragon Tattoo’s’ David Fincher and Rooney Mara may reunite for ‘Red Sparrow’

(CBR) Fox”s adaptation of the Jason Matthews spy novel “Red Sparrow” hit a roadblock when Darren Aronofsky left talks early this year. However, the project continues to move forward, with Deadline reporting the studio is in talks with three major players.

According to the website, “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” director David Fincher and star Rooney Mara are reportedly circling the film. Mara would play Dominika Egorova, an agent who becomes a professional seductress against her will, putting her into contact with CIA agent Nathaniel Nash. Their budding romance threatens not only their lives, but those of the women and men working in their respective agencies.

In addition to talking to Fincher and Mara, Fox also tapped “American Hustle” and “The International” scribe to adapt Matthews” novel.

Fincher”s next project, “Gone Girl,” debuts October 3.