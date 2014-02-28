Drake brings out Kanye West to perform ‘Black Skinhead’ in Berlin

The Drake and Kanye West lovefest continues – most recently last night (Feb. 27) in Berlin. While in Europe for Paris Fashion Week, West stopped by Drake”s “Would You Like A Tour?” to perform “Black Skinhead.” Watch the fan-made video below.

In the clip, Drake plays hype man to the rapper he calls his “favorite artist” and manages to rile up an already wild crowd.

At last year”s OVO Fest in Toronto, West joined Drake on stage to perform “New Slaves” and introduced the song by paying him a huge compliment: “Me and Hov would've never made 'Watch the Throne' if this n*gga wasn't putting pressure on us like that, so I just wanna pay my respects,” he said.

Drake told MTV News after the show: “That was probably the most important moment in my career to date.”

The bromance was threatened when Drake was quoted in his now-infamous Rolling Stone magazine story as criticizing some of West's “Yeezus” lyrics. Toward the end of the article, which is on RollingStone.com, Drake said: “There were some real questionable bars on there. Like that 'Swaghili' line? Come on, man. Fabolous wouldn't say some shit like that.” Drake claimed he was misquoted.

After the story ran, West defended Drake during one of his “Yeezus” tour rants in New Jersey: “Let me tell you what it is about magazines: They always be trying to pit n*ggas against each other. That ain”t going down anymore. We love Drake.”