Watch Drake on his ‘Worst Behavior’ in new music video

Perhaps it’s due to his time spent on “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” but Drake has a flair for dramatic music videos. The latest from the hip-hop star is “Worst Behavior,” a single off his platinum third album “Nothing Was the Same.” Watch it here or below.

Much like his “Miami Vice”-inspired video for “Hold On, We”re Going Home,” “Worst Behavior” has almost as much talking as it does music. “Worst Behavior” reunites Drake with Director X, who created the bar mitzvah-themed video for “HYFR”, but here he shares directing duties with Drizzy.

In its 10 minutes, “Worst Behavior” includes a cameo from Drake’s dad (Dennis Graham), a long comedy skit featuring Memphis rapper Juicy J, and a street dancing sequence. The video was shot in Drake’s father’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee and includes footage of the historic Royal Studios, which was run by his uncle Willie Mitchell.

Drake first debuted the video over the weekend at the New Orleans stop of his Would You Like a Tour? tour.