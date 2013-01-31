Drake to debut new single ‘Started From the Bottom’ on Grammy night

Triple Grammy-nominee Drake is unleashing a brand-new song on the night of the big show.

The Toronto rapper has announced a Feb. 10 release for “Started From the Bottom,” the first single from his as-yet-untitled third album.

As noted by Billboard, which confirmed the single’s release with Drake’s label Universal Music, the rapper was spotted filming a music video recently with director Little X (who also helmed the clip for “HYFR”). It’s presumed to be for the new single.

Drake is up for three Grammys next Sunday, including Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album. His 2011 LP “Take Care” has sold over 1.9 million copies in the U.S.

Are you looking forward to Drake's new single?


