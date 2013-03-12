Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler reunite for new comedy in career-salvage maneuver

15 years after the release of “The Wedding Singer” and nine years following the release of “50 First Dates,” Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore are joining forces for yet another rom-com.
The duo, both suffering from a bit of a downswing in their respective movie careers, are set to co-star in a new untitled comedy to be directed by “Wedding Singer” helmer Frank Coraci from a script by Ivan Menchell (“Jonas,” “Phil of the Future”) and Clare Sera, according to Variety. The plot of the film centers on two divorced parents who, along with their respective children, become stuck at a family resort together after going on a catastrophic blind date with one another.
Sandler is also producing the comedy through his Happy Madison Productions; production is slated to begin in May.
Sandler’s recent live-action output has suffered from diminishing returns, with last year’s “That’s My Boy” becoming one of his biggest flops to date with a gross of only $57 million worldwide on a $70 million budget. Barrymore, meanwhile, hasn’t had a big-screen hit since the ensemble comedy “He’s Just Not That Into You” in 2009, and hasn’t anchored a successful film since the 2007 rom-com “Music & Lyrics” co-starring Hugh Grant.
So can the lovable duo strike gold again with their latest reunion? That remains to be seen, but they do have a fruitful history together: “The Wedding Singer” and “50 First Dates” grossed a combined total of $300 million-plus worldwide.
Are you looking forward to seeing Sandler and Barrymore reunite on the big-screen? Let us know in the comments.
Horrible picture of Barrymore… couldnt get a better on than that?
Oh, she looks fine.
Oh, please. HE looks a lot worse than she does!
I agree. They look like mug shots.
No, she ugly
Get a life
Drew Barrymore is looking ratchety
Boy, people sure are piling on Drew Barrymore today.
I love that this article is still getting comments.
And let’s just keep it going…they both are old and tiring to the eyes of HITFIX humans as well as many, many others. Goodbye Drew and Adam. Your movies were always terrible, but the fool’s cloak of talent has been lifted. Now, like never before, your collaborations will fail far worse than ever imaginable.
It’s the red lipstick, just isn’t her.
i would still do her
Drew is still hot and adam is still funny they used bad pics for the article to make it seem like their looks appear as bad as their recent movies which havent been that bad really
Sandlers a legend and she’s great as well. This movie will be GREAT
..said no one, ever
i would still do her
The best movie happy Madison has produced in the past 10 years, is grandmas boy. And suprise Adam sander didnt star in it. What do you know, maybe he should do something that doesn’t involve him being obnoxious in front of the camera.
Grandmas boy was super lame.
You are an idiot
Grandmas boy was awesome!
That’s my boy was hilarious! Critics don’t know $”it about comedy
The only people that think grandma’s boy was lame are the people that don’t smoke and take things way to seriously.
Drew is a terrible actress
Its not Sandler has to have a big hit to survive in Hollywood. My guess is. He has 100 million or more in the bank. It may help his ego, but his lifestyle is set for 10 lifetimes.
Comdeys are one of my genres