Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler reunite for new comedy in career-salvage maneuver

15 years after the release of “The Wedding Singer” and nine years following the release of “50 First Dates,” Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore are joining forces for yet another rom-com.

The duo, both suffering from a bit of a downswing in their respective movie careers, are set to co-star in a new untitled comedy to be directed by “Wedding Singer” helmer Frank Coraci from a script by Ivan Menchell (“Jonas,” “Phil of the Future”) and Clare Sera, according to Variety. The plot of the film centers on two divorced parents who, along with their respective children, become stuck at a family resort together after going on a catastrophic blind date with one another.

Sandler is also producing the comedy through his Happy Madison Productions; production is slated to begin in May.

Sandler’s recent live-action output has suffered from diminishing returns, with last year’s “That’s My Boy” becoming one of his biggest flops to date with a gross of only $57 million worldwide on a $70 million budget. Barrymore, meanwhile, hasn’t had a big-screen hit since the ensemble comedy “He’s Just Not That Into You” in 2009, and hasn’t anchored a successful film since the 2007 rom-com “Music & Lyrics” co-starring Hugh Grant.

So can the lovable duo strike gold again with their latest reunion? That remains to be seen, but they do have a fruitful history together: “The Wedding Singer” and “50 First Dates” grossed a combined total of $300 million-plus worldwide.

Are you looking forward to seeing Sandler and Barrymore reunite on the big-screen? Let us know in the comments.