‘Drive’s’ Nicolas Winding Refn to direct Denzel Washington in ‘The Equalizer’

After months of trying to settle on a name, Sony has chosen “Drive” and “Bronson” helmer Nicolas Winding Refn to direct Denzel Washington in the upcoming big screen take on the ’80s TV show “The Equalizer.”
Washington will takeover the role played by British star Edward Woodward on the CBS series, which ran from 1985 to 1989. It depicts a former fed who devotes his considerable skills to helping those in need when the system fails them.
Earlier reports noted that Refn was in the running with several other young directors, including Pierre Morel (“Taken”), Gavin O”Connor (“Warrior”) and Gareth Evans (“The Raid”).
Richard Wenk (“the Expendables 2”) wrote the script, while Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch will produce for Escape Artists, along with Alex Siskin, Mace Neufeld, Tony Eldridge, Michael Sloan, and Washington himself, according to Deadline.
Shooting will commence sometime in the spring of 2013. No other cast members have been announced yet.
Washington is building Oscar buzz for his performance as an alcoholic pilot in Robert Zemeckis’ “Flight,” currently in theaters. He’ll next be seen opposite Mark Wahlberg in the action film “2 Guns.”
Refn is currently in post on his reunion with Ryan Gosling, “Only God Forgives.” He and Gosling were also linked to the “Logan’s Run” remake, but that seems to have fallen apart with Gosling’s exit.
Are you excited to see Refn and Washington work together?
I know they’ve been trying to do this for years, and I still think it’s a completely wrong-headed idea for a single movie. This really was a television SERIES, the point of it being that this hardened CIA operative attempts to amend for a career of morally compromised decisions, and it’s the cumulative effect of week-after-week “equalizations” that helps him heal. A single two-hour movie with a single mission just turns him into a “mysterious man of action.” So honestly: why tie it into an old TV series at all? Why not just rename the character and do a “mysterious Robin Hood-like helper” original story?
For 2 reasons:
1. They dont want to get sued by the tv show creators for stealing their idea.
2. They want to capitalize on the recognition factor.
Refn could write/direct a romantic comedy and I’d be there opening day. I’m not familiar with the show (a bit before my time) but the concept, along with Denzel, make me very intrigued. Would still love to see Refn’s version of ‘Logan’s Run’ though!
PS. When is ‘Only God Forgives’ getting released? Or at least a trailer? Seems like that one has been in the can for months.