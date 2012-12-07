‘Drive’s’ Nicolas Winding Refn to direct Denzel Washington in ‘The Equalizer’

After months of trying to settle on a name, Sony has chosen “Drive” and “Bronson” helmer Nicolas Winding Refn to direct Denzel Washington in the upcoming big screen take on the ’80s TV show “The Equalizer.”

Washington will takeover the role played by British star Edward Woodward on the CBS series, which ran from 1985 to 1989. It depicts a former fed who devotes his considerable skills to helping those in need when the system fails them.

Earlier reports noted that Refn was in the running with several other young directors, including Pierre Morel (“Taken”), Gavin O”Connor (“Warrior”) and Gareth Evans (“The Raid”).

Richard Wenk (“the Expendables 2”) wrote the script, while Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch will produce for Escape Artists, along with Alex Siskin, Mace Neufeld, Tony Eldridge, Michael Sloan, and Washington himself, according to Deadline.

Shooting will commence sometime in the spring of 2013. No other cast members have been announced yet.



Washington is building Oscar buzz for his performance as an alcoholic pilot in Robert Zemeckis’ “Flight,” currently in theaters. He’ll next be seen opposite Mark Wahlberg in the action film “2 Guns.”

Refn is currently in post on his reunion with Ryan Gosling, “Only God Forgives.” He and Gosling were also linked to the “Logan’s Run” remake, but that seems to have fallen apart with Gosling’s exit.

Are you excited to see Refn and Washington work together?