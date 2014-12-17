Dublin critics award ‘Boyhood,’ ‘Frank,’ Jake Gyllenhaal and Marion Cotillard

Critics in the UK obviously aren't immune to the charms of “Boyhood,” as the film did well with the London Film Critics Circle. Now the Dublin Film Critics Circle has named it the year's best across the channel. The group also revealed its long lists throughout the categories, giving you some insight into which films were in the running. (Personal shout-out to my friends who made the documentary “Showrunners,” which got a little love on the documentary list.)

Check out the full list of winners below and watch it all unfold at The Circuit.

Top 10 Films

1. “Boyhood”

2. “Under the Skin”

3. “Ida”

4. “The LEGO Movie”

5. “12 Years a Slave”

6. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

7. “Two Days, One Night”

8. (TIE) “Her,””Leviathan”

9. “The Wolf of Wall Street”

10. (TIE) “Blue Ruin” and “The Lunch Box”

Best Director

1. Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

2. Jonathan Glazer, “Under the Skin”

3. Pawel Pawlikowski, “Ida”

4. Spike Jonze, “Her”

5. Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

6. Andrey Zvyagintsev, “Leviathan”

7. Steve Mc Queen, “12 Years a Slave”

8. Yann Demange, “”71”

9. (TIE) Phil Lord and Chris Miller, “The LEGO Movie” and Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne, “Two Days, One Night”

10. Jennifer Kent, “The Babadook”

Best Actress

1. Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

2. Scarlett Johnasson, “Under the Skin”

3. Essie Davis, “The Babadook”

4. Julianne Moore, “Maps to the Stars”

5. Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

6. Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

7. Kristen Wiig, “The Skeleton Twins”

8. Agata Kulesza, “Ida”

9. (TIE) Agata Trzebuckowska, “Ida” and Mia Wasikowska, “Tracks”

10. (TIE) Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle” and Emmanuelle Devos, “Violette”

Best Actor

1. Jake Gyllenhall, “Nightcrawler”

2. Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

3. Jack O” Connell, “”71”

4. Jack O”Connell, “Starred Up”

5. Phillip Seymour Hoffman- A Most Wanted Man”

6. Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

7. (TIE) Chadwick Boseman, “Get On Up” and Timothy Spall, “Mr Turner”

8. Michael Fassbender, “Frank”

9. Irrfan Khan, “The Lunchbox”

10. (TIE) Tom Hardy, “Locke,” Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years A Slave,” Joaquin Phoenix, “Her” and Bill Hader, “The Skelton Twins”

Best Irish Film

1. “Frank”

2. “Living in a Coded Land”

3. “Out of Here”

4. “Calvary”

5. “Run & Jump”

6. “One Million Dubliners”

7. “Gold”

8. “Standby”

9. “Noble”

10. “Unbreakable”

Best Documentary

1. “Finding Vivian Maier”

2. “One Million Dubliners”

3. “CITIZENFOUR”

4. “Concerning Violence”

5. “20 Feet from Stardom”

6. “The Known Unknown”

7. (TIE) “Night Will Fall” and “All this Mayhem”

8. (TIE) “Life Itself” and Dinosaur 13″

9. (TIE) “20,000 Days on Earth,” “Next Goal Wins” and “Living in a Coded Land”

10. (TIE) “The Missing Picture,” “The Overnighters,” “The Case Against 8” and “Showrunners”

Breathrough

Jack O”Connell (“'71,” “Starred Up” and “Unbroken”)