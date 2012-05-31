DVR Gridlock 2012-13: Thursday Nights

[This week, I’m going to be glancing, night-by-night, at how the primetime schedules have changed after the network announcements at upfronts. I’ll be looking at how the various changes will impact the ratings races on each night, as well as my own DVRing habits. Readers can chime in on how their own DVRs will be impacted. And yes, this brief series assumes that anybody still watches TV on their TVs. I’m old-fashioned.]
THURSDAY NIGHTS
8:00 p.m.
ABC: “Last Resort”
CBS: “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men”
The CW: “The Vampire Diaries”
FOX: “The X Factor” (and then “Idol”)
NBC: “30 Rock,” “Up All Night”
9:00 p.m.
ABC: “Grey’s Anatomy”
CBS: “Person of Interest”
The CW: “Beauty and the Beast”
FOX: “Glee”
NBC: “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation”
10:00 p.m.
ABC: “Scandal”
CBS: “Elementary”
NBC: “Rock Center”
What’s Changed: CBS has made the big moves, shifting “Two and a Half Men” to form an 8:30 super-block and shipping “The Mentalist” to Sundays to launch “Elementary.” Other alterations include “Beauty and the Beast” as the latest show to pass through the revolving door post-“Vampire Diaries” slot, ABC’s latest in a seemingly endless series of 8 p.m. dramas and FOX’s transplanting of “Glee.”
How the Ratings Race Is Impacted: CBS’ 8 p.m. hour last year was weird, because you had “Big Bang Theory” consistently beating “Idol” or ” Factor” and then big drops to “Rules of Engagement” or “How To Be a Gentleman” or “Rob,” even though all of those shows would have outdrawn every other comedy on every other network other than “Modern Family.” So now, CBS has placed another hit comedy after “Big Bang Theory” and it’s fairly likely that the retention problem should be solved. That’ll have a ripple effect everywhere else, particularly on “Person of Interest,” which was a freshman hit, but seems headed for growth, possibly significant growth. A stronger 8:30 and 9:00 performance from CBS bodes ill for any and all competition. ABC’s approach with “Last Resort” seems counter-intuitive, but maybe a male-skewing drama is exactly what the network needs to succeed in a time slot that definitely doesn’t have any direct competition. “Grey’s Anatomy” has been a total self-starter at 9 p.m. for so long it’s impossible to guess what would happen if it ever had a less-than-dreadful lead-in, but that would probably boost ABC’s whole night. Meanwhile, expect NBC to continue to lose to Univision and expect “Beauty and the Beast” to follow the familiar post-“Vampire Diaries” pattern with a strong premiere, a big drop and a spring on the bubble. Oh and “Glee” gets a boost. How big of a boost depends on the aforementioned (on Wednesday) Britney Bump or Britney Lack-of-Bump.
My Predicted DVR: This is a night on which many of my DVR decisions are based on OnDemand ease. For example, in the 8 p.m. hour (when I watch “X Factor” on ET for recapping), I prefer “30 Rock” to “Big Bang Theory” by a wide margin, but while NBC makes it easy, fast and convenient to watch “30 Rock” on other platforms, CBS makes it difficult/cumbersome/impossible to watch “Big Bang Theory” elsewhere. Then again, if “Last Resort” turns out to be good, I’ll probably just record that and “Vampire Diaries,” watch “30 Rock” OnDemand and ditch “Big Bang Theory” entirely, even though watching ABC shows OnDemand is also easy. The 9 p.m. hour is an even bigger mess, only partially relieved by the fact that I won’t be watching “Beauty and the Beast.” “Glee,” which I watch for perfunctory reasons anyway, is destined for OnDemand, as is “Grey’s Anatomy,” allowing me to record “Person of Interest” (another inconvenient show to catch up on) and “Parks and Rec” (and, I guess, “The Office). Or maybe I’ll reverse “Grey’s Anatomy” and those NBC comedies. The 10 p.m. hour will be “Scandal” and, depending on its ongoing quality, “Elementary.” That’s a lot of TV.
How have the new schedules impacted your Thursdays?
‘CBS makes it difficult/cumbersome/impossible to watch “Big Bang Theory” elsewhere’ – BBT is on demand on for me (TWC in NY). So is 30 Rock but CBS lets you ff and NBC doesn’t. Grey’s and Parks and Rec are On Demand for me but Person of Interest isn’t.
Katie- As of last fall (i.e. the last time I worried about DVR conflicts), Time-Warner OnDemand in LA didn’t have “BBT.” I wonder if it popped up during the season and I just didn’t pay attention.
-Daniel
Yes. . they must have..
[www.twondemand.com]
They have a nice list of all of the on demand shows.
Person of Interest is not available on line (anywhere that I could find) or OnDemand on Comcast. I’ve had this problem before with Warner Bros. produced shows on any network except The WB/CW. I’ll be dropping Person of Interest for just that reason and am reluctant to even preview other Warner’s shows.
I wish CW would join the other 4 networks and put their content on VOD. I would probably watch more of their shows if that were an option. It’s not convenient watching from a computer or hooking up to my TV.
Fortunately, I don’t watch the CW or cable shows during the regular TV season (or at least in prime-time) and I have 2 TIVOs with 2 tuners, so I’ll be watching my usual fare of The Big Bang Theory (one of my favorite shows), X Factor, 30 Rock, Up All Night, Person of Interest, Glee and Scandal, and I will be checking out Last Resort and Elementary, the latter of which is at the top of my interest list.
I’ll be watching the following shows live:
Last Resort: I’ve either loved (The Shield, Terriers) or greatly enjoyed (The Chicago Code, The Unit, Lie to Me) every project Shawn Ryan has put on TV these past few years, so I’ll certainly be watching this. It may not last past the initial 13 in such a killer timeslot, but if it canpick up a back-9 order, I’ll be very glad.
Parks and Recreation: My favorite comedy on network TV. It’s also the only one of NBC’s critically-acclaimed comedies that I think has even the slightest chance of surviving past this season, so I’ll do my part to watch it live. Hopefully it will be able to maintain its ratings even as its lead-in (the decrepit hulk of a show formerly known as The Office) continues its inexorable decline.
I’ll be setting the DVR for:
30 Rock: It’s the final season, so watching live is no longer a priority. Still, I hope that one of the best comedies of the past decade can manage a somewhat dignified exit, ratings-wise (i.e. stay above a 1.0).
Person of Interest: This show found itself creatively midway through Season 1, and for my money is really poised to take off in the ratings in Season 2 against an aging Grey’s Anatomy and the transplanted Glee, which will be dealing with both cast turnover and an increasingly distracted Ryan Murphy (the man’s focus was spastic enough already, and now he’s going to be dealing with both American Horror Story and the New Normal as well. Things could get ridiculous fast).
At 10:00, I’ll probably be watching the FX comedies – definitely Archer in the spring, and possibly It’s Always Sunny and The League in the fall. I might check in on Elementary or Scandal from time to time, but they probably won’t be appointment viewing.
TVD, Parks, dvr 30 rock and Grey’s
will check out last resort and probably scandal.
With Community shipping out and Last Resort looking good, there’s little reason for me to keep Big Bang on Same Day. That said, I’ll likely have to contend w/ other powers inside my household on those counts. 9pm remains effectively unchanged – POI stays in my live watch, and nothing else matters (although w/in my household, Greys gets DVRed for those who are interested). 10pm is awaiting quality assurance on Elementary.
Major problems, especially at eight, will come up when the Steelers play on Thursday nights. Hopefully, such a stand won’t take place until after the fall finale of Greys.
Ditch Big Bang Theory?! That’s a terrible idea. It’s the best show on TV!!
Not sure about The Office these days