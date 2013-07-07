Dwayne Johnson teases ‘Hercules’ with muscular new on-set photo

Dwayne Johnson spent his July 4th weekend shooting the Brett Ratner-directed “Hercules” – and he took some time to tease the film for fans by releasing an on-set photo via his official Twitter account on Sunday. Check out the image below.

Our HERCULES set created by award winning designer Jean-Vincent Puzos w/ great detail. I sit in awe.. #ThracianWars pic.twitter.com/s0ZDJY058S – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 7, 2013

“Hercules” hits theaters on July 25, 2014.