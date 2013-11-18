See Dwayne Johnson’s back in new ‘Fast and Furious 7’ photo

A week and a half after posting a picture advertising a “Fast and Furious 7” showdown between himself and Jason Statham, yesterday Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media once more to offer up a picture of himself on the set of the upcoming sequel. Along with the image, he gave a quote from his character, Hobbs — “I didn’t bring the cavalry.. I AM the cavalry.”

The new picture, which you can see below, shows Hobbs seemingly standing at the edge of a tunnel with moderate amounts of destruction around him. Off, in the distance, another character can be seen, but it is the looming presence of The Rock which dominates the image.

“Fast and Furious 7” will mark the actor’s third appearance in the franchise–he was in this summer’s “Fast and Furious 6” and 2011’s “Fast Five”–and one of two movies he’s starring in scheduled for release next July. While “FF7” will race into theaters on July 11th, “Hercules” is scheduled to open two weeks later. That film, directed by Brett Ratner, will see Johnson as the title character and hero of Greek mythology.

Check out the picture and tell us what you think — are you excited for another “Fast and Furious” movie? Are you more excited to see what he can do with Greeky mythology?