Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Hercules’ Trailer Seamlessly Mixed With Disney’s ‘Hercules’

Hercules is starting to look a lot like Highlander. There can be only one. For those of us who grew up on Kevin Sorbo, can Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ever replace him in our hearts? What about the kids who were first introduced to the demigod with Disney's stylized retelling of his origin? Only time and box office returns will tell. Until then, The Jovenshire has taken it upon himself to remix the audio from the latest 'Hercules' trailer with footage from the Disney version. And the results look like a pretty good gritty cartoon.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Via Geek Tyrant