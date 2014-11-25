E! greenlights Joel McHale”s website “Comments Section” pilot

Snarky website comments will be deconstructed on this series hosted by comedian Michael Kosta and produced by McHale under his new “Soup” deal.

Regina King joins FX's “Pariah”

She”ll co-star with Bill Burr as an ex-TV star who finds himself jobless after an on-air meltdown.

“SNL” posts a cut “Def TED Talks” sketch starring Jay Pharoah as Russell Simmons

The Def Jam/TED Talks mashup was dropped from the Cameron Diaz episode. PLUS: “SNL” alum Horatio Sanz starts a “Hooray Show” podcast.

ABC celebrates the “New Sunday Knight”

Check out the poster for “Galavant,” premiering Sunday, Jan. 4.