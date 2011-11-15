Early reviews for ‘The Iron Lady’ cool on film, hot on Streep

I can’t remember the last time a major prestige release was reviewed by newspaper critics before either the trades or the bloggers got their paws on it — it’s an almost romantically old-school approach, but that’s exactly how the first critical word on “The Iron Lady” has leaked out. Perhaps studio masterminds figured UK print critics might be more invested in a biopic of Britain’s most contentious politician, though they’ve covered their bases by allowing both liberal bastion The Guardian and right-wing rag the Daily Mail at it simultaneously, with the conservative-leaning Telegraph somewhere in the middle.
Considering their different audiences, it’s striking how similarly the Guardian and Telegraph reviews, by Xan Brooks and David Gritten respectively, read in many respects. Both are lukewarm on the film itself, Brooks a little more harshly so: the film is “often silly and suspect,” he says, after accusing the filmmakers of printing the legend and dodging the grim social consequences of its subject’s conservative policies, thereby giving us “Thatcher without Thatcherism.”
The Telegraph is obviously less concerned about this, dismissing the film’s “whistle-stop tour” of Thatcher’s career, but commending it for an even-handed approach — though he predicts US Republicans “will drool over it.”
Still, given that the film has never been marketed or discussed as anything but a potential awards vehicle for Meryl Streep, these are hardly the areas of critique its handlers — or indeed many of you readers, who flocked to comment on the film’s new trailer yesterday — are concerned about. “Does she deliver?” you cry. “Can that already widely-presumed 17th Oscar nod be written down in ink?”
The answer, based on this small sampling of critical opinion, is a probable ‘yes.’ As many of us might have predicted, the critics agree that the actress is substantially better than the film around her — a story familiar from all too many of Streep’s recent Oscar campaigns — and should limber up for a lot of red-carpet walking in the next few months. Per Brooks:
“Streep, it transpires, is the one great weapon of this often silly and suspect picture. Her performance is astonishing and all but flawless; a masterpiece of mimicry which re-imagines Thatcher in all her half-forgotten glory. Streep has the basilisk stare; the tilted, faintly predatory posture. Her delivery, too, is eerily good – a show of demure solicitude, invariably overtaken by steely, wild-eyed stridency.”
Gritten continues the applause for the leading lady:
“Well, those doubts [about Streep’s casting] have been assuaged too; Streep is splendid, giving a detailed, authoritative performance that goes way beyond accurate impersonation to evoke Thatcher”s spirit. One can think of a few talented British actresses who might have acquitted themselves well in the role, but it”s hard to imagine them doing it better than Streep… Awards should be coming Streep”s way; yet her brilliance rather overshadows the film itself.”
You probably could have anticipated these endorsements months ahead. Streep can be divisively broad of late, so it remains to be seen whether critical consensus settles around her once a wider range of voices chip in — or whether, as in “Doubt,” her performance finds detractors as ardent as its champions. I look forward to seeing the film soon and judging for myself. For now, however, everything seems very much in its right place.
Between “Nobbs”, “Marilyn” and this now, the best actress category is stuffed with strong performances in not-so-good films.
That is what Streep needs! If the other nominees are in ho hum films as well, they have no fighting power against her. Each time she lost, since 2002, the winners were all from Best Picture nominated films.
And the winner, I sense, will once more be from a Best Picture nominee: Viola Davis.
Yeah, I think I agree with Guy. I’m delighted that it appears Streep deivers a praise worthy performance, at least per the early birds, but I still think Davis has the edge, appearing in such a popular film that will almost certainly get a Best Pic nomination. It sure won’t hurt having Oprah as a campaigner either, if her acceptance speech from the other night is any indication.
So I guess Young Adult’s Best Pic nod will make Charlize the shiny, new de facto frontrunner? ;-)
I agree with Guy. The film will probably bring Streep down. In fact I think right now Viola Davis is as good a bet as any in the acting categories, perhaps along with Christopher Plummer.
Guy, don’t count out Theron! Regardless of how dark YA is, it’s still the strongest performance in the strongest film in our BA lineup (Streep excluded because I haven’t seen The Irony Lady). Although I would LOVE to see Williams’ win.
THE HELP for best picture?!?! NO, it was fluff! Davis will not win Lead Actress, not for that.
Not only will Davis win, but, based on everything I’ve seen this year and what I expect to follow, she’ll probably damn well deserve it, too. Say what you will about The Help, Davis gives a masterful performance.
Best Picture nominee The Help? Ha, ha, that’s funny. Who’s going to vote that movie as #1?
But M1, you could say that about any BP contender. I have a hard time seeing people give #1 to most of the big guns. War Horse, yes that’s a #1 type of film. The Descendants, yes. The Artist, yes. After that, no definites.
Oh, there are more #1 type films than that. 5% #1 type films is the question. The Tree of Life, surely The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, possibly Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close if it’s any good…
This film is beginning to sound much more entertaining than J. Edgar.
DAVEYLO — a proctoscope is more entertaining than J Edgar
Seems like a more enthusiastic reception for the performance itself than Glenn Close’s admired though not necessarily raved turn in Nobbs.
The reviews are absolutely stellar. Streep claims it was her most difficult role and it took alot out of her. How can you not give her the long overdue 3rd statue?
By seeing all the contenders and finding a performance that’s better?
Meryl has Harvey to push her toward the gold. He should not be underestimated.
He’s juggling both Williams’ and Streep. It will be interesting to see who he pushes further.
One early review “It’s a performance of towering proportions that sets a new benchmark for acting”. Wow, that sounds like an Oscar winning turn to me.
Somewhere Olsen and Dunst are sticking needles in their Streep and Close voodoo dolls.
LOL! :^D Swinton is prolly gonna need to join in with those two as well and start pricking needles towards Williams’ voodoo doll before too long.
In all seriousness, I certainly can’t judge how much Close, Streep, and Williams (or Theron for that matter) “deserve” a nomination (and they could all very much deserve one, since it is totally subjective anyway.) But to go off performances that I HAVE actually seen so far this year, I would be fine if Davis, Olsen, Dunst, and Swinton were recognized b/c I feel like they gave performances that definitely deserved it. I would be fine with the Academy recognizing more fringe films this year, but it is likely that the more star-powered roles will fit the bill.
haha!!!
I hear ya @Mykill. So many great female performances this year, so little room.
I’m a little confused about the Michelle Williams-is-going-to-be-nominated talk.
I know she is liked within the Academy (already nommed twice, even last year). And I know that ‘some’ factions think she’s absolutely great in the film. But many thought she missed the mark, and the film is apparently not all that great.
I see her as dangling in 5th, and in a scenario where maybe GG and/or SAG noms her, but not AMPAS.
I thought she was great in a very enjoyable film but from what I’ve gathered, other critics think she gives a powerful performance in a fluffy film. I came across maybe 3-4 reviews that weren’t too keen on her performance.
I still think Rooney Mara is going to win Best Actress. I don’t even remember Davis being in that much of The Help. It’s not a lead performance. It’s going to be another Portman vs. Bening situation, where one can schmooze and give great speeches (Bening in that case, Davis in this case), but gets overshadowed by a showier and bolder performance (Portman in that case, Mara in this case). Seriously, the underestimation of Rooney Mara is ridiculous.
What are you talking about?! Of course Davis’ performance would be considered lead… she’s in a majority of the scenes. And have you even see TGWTDT? How can we underestimate Mara when no one has even seen the film…?
Davis is NOT in a majority of the scenes. The closest thing to a lead in that movie is Emma Stone. Davis was often off screen for lengthy periods of time.
And no, I haven’t seen Dragon Tattoo. Does that mean I can’t make a prediction? I saw the 8 minutes of footage and it looks like she absolutely kills it. It’s the kind of performance that is hard to ignore.
Uh yes, Davis is in a majority of the scenes. And the ending clearly indicates that it’s Davis’ character (and the other maids) victory… a pretty big indication that the movie is Aibleen’s story.
And you can make all the predictions you want, I’m not trying to stop you! :)
Just because she narrates and she is in the final scene doesn’t make her the lead. Tommy Lee Jones gave narration in No Country and was in the final scene. The movie, in the end, was about him, but that doesn’t mean he was the lead.
And I really don’t remember her being in a “majority” of the scenes. I seem to remember a lot revolving around Emma Stone’s character. Davis and Spencer probably had around the same amount of screen time.
Whether she’s in a majority of scenes or not, she’ll be nominated for Best Actress and she’ll be the favorite to win, in my opinion.
Ok, I don’t know where you got narration + final scene = lead. I brought up the end of the film to point out that Davis’ victory signifies the ending of HER story. I’m not saying just because she shows up in the end, that automatically makes her the lead. The whole movie revolves around Davis and Stone- they are co-leads, if anything. While Stone’s character carries one of the main plot points, it is Davis’ character that serves as the catalyst for this awakening.
In all fairness, I do see your point. I just respectfully disagree.
Davis is 46–is a one shot deal (Cher 41, Bates 42, and Bullock 45)–on her last chance for Best Actress for an actual win (Maclaine 49 and Sarandon 49). “The Help” is popular with the public, the Academy, and the actors–it’ll be nominated for picture.
Portman was always going to win an Oscar–see Julia Roberts–Davis is better off than Bening–right now she has collective goodwill.
Regardless of her face time in the movie (think Lecter in Silence of the Lambs). I think a majority of The Help is about the Davis character.
It looks like this will be one of the most interesting race for the Best Actress award in years. Actually each category seems very strong. So strong it’s sad to see that the awesome “Declaration of war” (La guerre est declaree) is unlikely to make the cut in the Best Foreign language film (according to Hitfix Oscar predictions).
Ditto. I can see this going several ways:
Streep – will she get her 3rd!?
Close – will she finally win!?
Davis – the early frontrunner.
Theron – could sneak right in.
Williams – well-liked by AMPAS and in a role tailor-made for Oscar win.
And that’s only for the 5 expected noms at this point.
Guy, have you seen ‘Another Happy Day’? It’s a shame Ellen Barkin is not even in the conversation… IMO, she gives one of the BEST female performances of the year.
I haven’t, no. But how much fun would it be to have Barkin on the awards circuit?
The Academy takes impersonations as great acting. Always has. This year a woman is portraying Thatcher, Monroe, and a Man. This is not what great acting is, but it is what great acting is perceived to be. Much harder to play a non famous person and make them real.
I agree with you to a certain degree, in the sense that mere mimicry is too often seen as a great performance. I do think it is a huge challenge, however, to take portrayals of well-known figures like Thatcher and Monroe beyond mimicry, to make them real and not just copies. We all know the voices and mannerisms and tics of such figures, but we don’t know them as people. We don’t have access to their hearts and minds. A great performance can give audiences access to the person behind all that, or at least an interpretation of that person. I think that is great acting also, when it happens, that is. And I haven’t seen either Streep’s or Williams’ performance. I’m just speaking generally.
If “The Help” is considered a shoe-in BP nominee then that makes me very depressed.
I couldn’t agree with you more. The fact that Viola Davis is the “undisputed frontrunner” right now is just mind-blowing to me and frankly a little depressing. Everyone has suddenly jumped on The Help bandwaggon and it is baffling…the fact that Olsen, Dunst, and Swinton are all supposedly fighting for the “happy to be nominated” spot is whack. This is bleak and unfair reality of awards prognostication.
On another note, something that gives me a brief glimpse of hope is the fact that I cannot fathom The Help being a critics’ group favorite at the end of the year. Other than garnering a few Best Ensemble prizes, I’m thinking they will rally around one of the indie girls (Tilda, Kirsten, Elizabeth, etc…maybe someone like Olivia Collman, or hell, even Charlize if she really knocks it out of the park like many say).
Olsen, Dunst, and Swinton – however great they may be – are not Academy go-to’s or in Academy-friendly roles.
I know Swinton won already (yay). But that was as much about her performance as it was rewarding the movie. And she’s been far better in countless movies, yet not even nominated. So that’s why I don’t call her a go-to.
Its so depressing that Tilda Swinton seems to be sitting on the sidelines waiting for someone to fail. When did the Academy go from rewarding the BEST performance to the MOST POPULAR/IT’S HER TIME award? Oscar needs to get back to basics – gut the crap, cut the gushing and reward the most deserving!!!
Jim Broadbent looked great from the trailer also, any word on him?
He DID look good. Yet another older male actor in the Supporting hunt. Maybe the Brits can squeak him in, if he’s as good as he can be.
I dig the Radiohead reference at the end of this post ;)
Two reviews do not make a great performance. Why only two? Surely more critics have reviewed this film, so why are their reviews being held back? Sounds like Harvey has cherry picked the best reviews to make the greatest impact in the hope of influencing the rest!
Only two reviews? Oh there’s more. Check out the popular move review site:”rottentomatoes.com”. Last time I checked The Iron Lady had a dozen or so reviews with only a couple “rotten” ones.