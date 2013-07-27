Eddie Murphy and Paramount moving forward on new ‘Beverly Hills Cop’

Eddie Murphy is ready to return as Axel Foley in a new “Beverly Hills Cop” movie.
Paramount has decided to quickly capitalize on the buzz of the franchise’s failed TV reboot and get started on a new big screen installment.
Initially, the franchise was to be resurrected as a TV series, starring Brandon T. Jackson (“Tropic Thunder”) as Foley’s cop son. Murphy was going to pop up from time to time in a supporting role.
Producer Shawn Ryan recently revealed that the studio was pursuing another big screen attempt after CBS surprisingly decided not to go to series.
Murphy has signed on to reprise his signature role as the smart alec cop, according to Deadline. It’s unknown if Jackson or original co-stars Judge Reinhold and John Ashton will appear in the new film.
Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec (“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboot) are writing the script, but no director has been chosen.
Beginning with 1984 original, the series grossed over $700 million worldwide, before stalling out with 1994’s largely reviled “Beverly Hills Cop 3.”
Forget Independence Day 2, Red 2 or Grown Ups 2 – BHC 4 is the ultimate sequel that no one is asking for. If there was still steam in this franchise, I think CBS (or anyone) would have gone with the pilot.
Sure it is fun to think about Eddie Murphy getting some edge back and returning to R-rated form, but:
A) That ship has sailed. That is like asking Metallica to make another album like Master of Puppets. At some point artists simply grow up. It would be almost sad to watch 55 year old Murphy do an imitation of 25 year old Eddie Murphy. He just isn’t the same guy and we should realize that. plus…
B) Eddie Murphy’s recent work suggests that there is no real way to update this character in a meaningful way. Can anyone watch Norbit, Imagine That or 1000 Words and think that Eddie is capable of what this movie would take to be meaningful?
Makes me wonder what happens in the pilot. Did Eddie Murphy steal the show and upstage his on screen son? Maybe having his trademark franchise given to another actor brought the fight out of Eddie Murphy. He was always funniest when he had something to prove. I mean, people are always at their best at that point.
Eddy Murphy and Jaime Foxx together in “Beverly Hills Cop 4”.Foxx doesn’t know and Eddy has no idea Jaime is his son.But when they team up Eddy discovers Jaime’s Mom is Eddy’s ex from “Beverly Hills Cop 1” and the fun begins…
Rebooting “Beverly Hills Cop” with Eddy Murphy alone would be a stretch.But imagine Eddy Murphy as Axel Senior and Jaime Foxx as Murphy’s nemesis and son he did’nt know about.That would be box office platinum! Murphy and Foxx playing off each other’s comedic skills-Amazing!!!