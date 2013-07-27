Eddie Murphy and Paramount moving forward on new ‘Beverly Hills Cop’

Eddie Murphy is ready to return as Axel Foley in a new “Beverly Hills Cop” movie.

Paramount has decided to quickly capitalize on the buzz of the franchise’s failed TV reboot and get started on a new big screen installment.

Initially, the franchise was to be resurrected as a TV series, starring Brandon T. Jackson (“Tropic Thunder”) as Foley’s cop son. Murphy was going to pop up from time to time in a supporting role.

Producer Shawn Ryan recently revealed that the studio was pursuing another big screen attempt after CBS surprisingly decided not to go to series.

Murphy has signed on to reprise his signature role as the smart alec cop, according to Deadline. It’s unknown if Jackson or original co-stars Judge Reinhold and John Ashton will appear in the new film.

Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec (“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboot) are writing the script, but no director has been chosen.

Beginning with 1984 original, the series grossed over $700 million worldwide, before stalling out with 1994’s largely reviled “Beverly Hills Cop 3.”